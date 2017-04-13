Which Girls Character Are You?

For five years, Lena Dunham's millennial masterpiece Girls has captivated viewers. We watched our uniquely flawed heroines traipse around New York City, packing and unpacking various forms of emotional baggage, and this Sunday (4/16), the series will come to an end.

Hilarious, emotional, and truly refreshing, Girls was celebrated for its raw and realistic portrayal of its four main protagonists: Hannah Horvath (Dunham), Marnie Michaels (Allison Williams), Jessa Johansson (Jemima Kirke), and Shoshanna Shapiro (Zosia Mamet). Over the course of its six seasons, the characters have gone from Sex and the City-reminiscent best friends to complicated frenemies, and we've loved every minute of it.

As the series draws to its close, we decided to honor how far Girls has come with a quiz that speaks to how much each character has transformed since its 2012 premiere. Turn on the Ellie Goulding and let the games begin.