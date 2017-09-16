8 Times Lorelai and Rory Gilmore Defined Mother-Daughter Goals

The Time they pretended to be Harvard Students
Scott Humbert/Warner Bros./Everett Collection
The time they accidentally committed to four thanksgiving dinners
Warner Bros./Everett Collection
The time Rory dedicated her high school valedictorian speech to Lorelai
Warner Bros./Everett Collection
The time they backpacked together through Europe
Warner Bros./Everett Collection
The time they (deviled) egged Jess's car together
Warner Bros./Everett Collection
The Time Lorelai Slept on the floor of Rory's Dorm Room on her first night at Yale
Mitchell Haddad/Warner Bros./Everett Collection
The time they made up after a blowout fight
Warner Bros./Everett Collection
All the Times they consoled each other after a breakup
Richard Cartwright/Warner Bros./Everett Collection
