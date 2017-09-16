8 Times Lorelai and Rory Gilmore Defined Mother-Daughter Goals

Bring on the water works. Rory's graduation from Chilton was emotional for many reasons, but above all, it was her valedictorian speech that brought a tear to everyone's eyes. She shouted out her mom, Lorelai, with such high praise that any mother with a pulse would immediately be reduced to a blubbering fool (and Lorelai def was!). "As she guided me through these incredible eighteen years, I don't know if she ever realized that the person I most wanted to be was her," Rory said. And there wasn't a dry eye in the audience—not even the ultra butch Luke, who was left clammoring for a Kleenex!