Generation Is HBO Max's Answer to the Euphoria Drought
The buzzy show's first trailer has arrived.
How do you do, fellow kids?
HBO Max's latest foray into original programming is, basically, the platform's answer to the ongoing Euphoria drought (I know, we got two special episodes … but it wasn't enough!).
Genera+ion, which premieres this March, is an ensemble drama that follows a group of cool teens and their cool parents (hello, Martha Plimpton!). We'd be remiss to forget their cool guidance counselor(s), too — thank you, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett.
Justice Smith (All the Bright Places) stars as Chester, a stylish Gen Z-er with an enviable crop top collection. Other cool teens include Naomi (Chloe East), Greta (Haley Sanchez), Riley (Chase Sui Wonders), Arianna (Nathanya Alexander), and Nathan (Uly Schlesinger).
The show (which boasts the voice of a different generation, Lena Dunham, as a producer) dropped its first trailer on Thursday, and we can already tell it's going to be our next obsession.
I mean, they had me at Chester's rainbow crop top, to be honest.
Like any good show, people are already talking about Genera+ion, though perhaps not for the ideal reasons. It was reported that two extras left set after real dead cats were brought in for a biology dissection scene.
A spokesperson for HBO Max argued that the "animal specimens" were "ethically sourced in consultation with American Humane via a biological supply company that works with schools."
Dunham, though, called for the scene to be removed from the series, stating that she wasn't aware cat cadavers were used on set.
"I am committed in my life and work to the principled, humane and ethical treatment of animals," Dunham said in a statement. "I don't use animal cadavers in any of my work, ever, and I was not on set or aware that they were used in a recently shot scene depicting a biology classroom assignment. I fully support the scene being edited out of the show."
The first three episodes of the half-hour series drop on March 11, followed by two on March 18, another two on March 25, and one on April 1. But another eight episodes are coming later in the year. Genera+ion is the gift that truly keeps on giving.