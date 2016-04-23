Game of Thrones: The 5 Biggest Questions Left Unanswered by Last Season’s Finale

Courtesy of HBO
Samantha Simon
Apr 23, 2016 @ 3:30 pm

Westeros, here we come. This Sunday, Game of Thrones returns to HBO with all new episodes—and after last season’s emotional rollercoaster of a finale, it’s about time we get answers to some of our most burning questions. While there’s been plenty of speculation regarding the outcomes of Season 5’s biggest cliffhangers, we all know that there’s no such thing as predictability in aworldwhere humans can “warg” into animals, dragons can swoop in to save their human mothers, and people can swap out their faces to become anyone—or no one—else.

Before you find out what’s revealed in the Season 6 premiere (9 p.m. ET on HBO), scroll down for a brief refresher about the show’s most up-in-the-air storylines. And let the guessing games begin.

1 of 5 HBO

Is Jon Snow really dead?

Sure, everyone’s favorite Night’s Watchlord commanderlookeddownright dead after his warrior brothers turned on him in the final moments of Season 5. And while there’s been rampant fan speculation that Snow might warg into his ever-loyal direwolf, Ghost, there’s yet to be any indication that it’s a viable possibility. So is there any hope that Snow will somehow survive? His fate remains uncertain, but with the dark magic–wielding Melisandre also on the premises, we’re keeping our fingers crossed for a resurrection miracle at Castle Black.

Advertisement
2 of 5 HBO

Will Arya get her vision back?

When the young Stark first arrived in Braavos, she fell under the mentorship of Jaqen H’ghar, a mysterious member of the so-called Faceless Men at the House of Black and White. Jaqen spent most of Season 5 teaching Arya to leave her identity behind and alter her appearance to become anyone, which can only truly be done by becoming “no one.” We saw Arya’s first attempt to do so in the season finale, when she “borrowed” a face in order to kill Meryn Trant, one of the names on her longtime hit-list. But when a proud Arya returned, her act was far from celebrated. Angered that his apprentice went out and took the life of someone who wasn’t rightfully hers to kill, Jaqen punishes Arya by taking away her sight—and it remains TBD whether or not she’s permanently blind.

3 of 5 HBO

Did Sansa and Theon survive their jump from Ramsay’s castle?

We all took a collective sigh of relief when Sansa Stark finally escaped the insane clutches of Ramsay Bolton after being held captive in his castle all season. And with her fellow Winterfell native Theon Greyjoy by her side, Sansa took a leap of faith in order to get away from Roose Bolton’s psycho spawn. Together, she and Theon jumped over the castle’s wall while a distracted Ramsay was busy attacking Stannis Baratheon’s army. We still don’t know whether or not they survived the fall unscathed—or at all, for that matter—but with Brienne of Tarth staking out the grounds to save Sansa, here’s to hoping that help is on its way.

Advertisement
4 of 5 HBO

How will Cersei handle the news that her beloved daughter, Myrcella, is dead?

For perhaps the first time ever, we sympathized with Cersai Lannister after her horrifying “walk of shame” in the Season 5 finale—and the shocking death of her daughter, Myrcella, made us feel for the fallen queen even more. Myrcella was poisoned by one of Dorne’s Sand Snakes, Ellaria, just before boarding a boat to head back to King’s Landing with her uncle, Jaime. As they began to sail towards home, Jaime confirmed Myrcella’s long-held suspicions that he’s also her father—an incestuous revelation that actually led to a sweet bonding moment for the two. Sadly, their reunion was short-lived. Myrcella soon began bleeding from her nose and collapsed, lifeless. Now, Jaime will be forced to return to his sister-slash-lover and deliver the tragic news—and we’re betting that her reaction won’t be easy to watch.

Advertisement
5 of 5 HBO

What will the Dothraki do with Daenerys?

Last season, we saw Daenerys Targaryen and Tyrion Lannister team up for the first time in Meereen. It was a long-anticipated meeting that lived up to our high expectations—but their screen time soon came to an abrupt end. With her city suddenly under attack, the Mother of Dragons had to flee on the back of her injured fire-breathing child, Drogon—and in the season finale, we saw our khaleesi roaming the hills somewhere in Essos that appeared to be far from Meereen. But her relaxed stroll was cut short. She was soon threateningly surrounded by a Dothraki army, and—visibly worried about her survival—a quick-thinking Dany dropped one of her rings into the grass, leaving a breadcrumb behind for whoever may ultimately come looking for her.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!