Game of Thrones: The 5 Biggest Questions Left Unanswered by Last Season’s Finale

Westeros, here we come. This Sunday, Game of Thrones returns to HBO with all new episodes—and after last season’s emotional rollercoaster of a finale, it’s about time we get answers to some of our most burning questions. While there’s been plenty of speculation regarding the outcomes of Season 5’s biggest cliffhangers, we all know that there’s no such thing as predictability in aworldwhere humans can “warg” into animals, dragons can swoop in to save their human mothers, and people can swap out their faces to become anyone—or no one—else.

Before you find out what’s revealed in the Season 6 premiere (9 p.m. ET on HBO), scroll down for a brief refresher about the show’s most up-in-the-air storylines. And let the guessing games begin.