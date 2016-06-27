11 Times Girls Ran the World on Season 6 of Game of Thrones

Following her unforgettable “walk of shame” at the end of Season 5, Cersei remained relatively quiet throughout the sixth season. Rarely venturing away from the Red Keep, she spent her days hanging out with her protector, The Mountain, while growing out her newly shorn pixie (which is looking fierce these days, by the way). But all along, we had a feeling that the Queen Mother had a major plan brewing to take out the High Sparrow and his followers—and in the season finale, she confirmed those suspicions as soon as she failed to show up for her own trial.

Instead, Cersei made use of the wildfire that’s long been stored under King’s Landing, blowing up the Sept of Baelor and everyone inside (RIP, Margaery, Loras, and, subsequently, King Tommen). Once the sept fell, Cersei proceeded to waterboard Septa Unella with wine and gave her former keeper a taste of her own medicine by repeatedly telling her to “confess.” She snarkily affirmed all of her own sins—noting that “even confessing feels good under the right circumstances,” handed the torture reins to The Mountain, and then exited the room while chanting “shame.” Our last look at Cersei for the season? She took her place on the Iron Throne, proving that she’s the one who’s really been in charge all along. Long may she reign. (Season 6, Episode 10.)