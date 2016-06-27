11 Times Girls Ran the World on Season 6 of Game of Thrones

Warning: Spoilers from the Game of Thrones season six finale ahead.
Game of Thrones Season 6 wrapped up last night, and we’re still reeling from the loss of many key characters during the explosive finale. This season of the HBO drama gave us several major shockers when it came to the male characters—Jon Snow’s resurrection, Hodor’s death, and that beyond-epic "battle of the bastards"—but it also delivered some major girl power moments. From pretty much every moment that Daenerys Targaryen was onscreen to the Stark sisters’ most liberating storylines in years, the women of GoT were front and center all season long—culminating with a major power play by the most badass queen of them all, Cersei Lannister, in the season finale. Scroll down for 11 of our favorite #girlboss moments.