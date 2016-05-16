The Best Quote from Last Night's Game of Thrones

Warning: Spoilers ahead if you have not yet watched Season 6, Episode 4.

Let’s first acknowledge the fact that we can easily pull together a killer playlist to accompany Sunday night’s episode. It would include: “Going Back to Cali” (The Notorious B.I.G.), “Burning Down the House” (Talking Heads), and, of course, “Bow Down” (Beyoncé), because, you know, Dothraki need to respect.

Now, when an episode opens with a close-up of newly resurrected Jon Snow’s sword, it’s clear something major is about to go down. Cue the horns, open the Castle Black gates, and enter, Sansa Stark. FINALLY! We haven’t seen a Stark sibling reunion since ... we can’t even remember when, so this moment is a true tearjerker. After apparently catching up on years of torture, Jon and Sansa turn their sights on the future, which everyone can probably agree is for the best. Suddenly Sansa morphs into Scarlett O'Hara and tells Jon, “There’s only one place we can go: home.” Sure, he’s reluctant at first, because he thought he left fighting behind in his last life, but he quickly wears down and we hear Biggie playing in our heads: Yes, the Starks are going back to Winterfell.

RELATED: Cersei Lannister's 17 Best Quotes on Game of Thrones

From here the episode winds through the Seven Kingdoms and we catch key moments with a few characters who have thus far been MIA: Robin Arryn and Petyr "Littlefinger" Baelish, the fairest-weather friend you ever did see; Margaery Tyrell and her brother, Loras; and the Slaver’s Bay gang in Meereen, who have been summoned by Tyrion the Negotiator. Oh yeah, and some stuff happens with Ramsay Bolton too. But we don’t like to talk about that.

Finally, we touch down at Vaes Dothrak and things get really interesting. Jorah Mormont and Daario Naharis are still searching for their queen, Daenerys Targaryen. Young (hot) Daario, who also happens to be Dany’s lover du jour, teases Jorah, “Our queen, she’s wild. Don’t let her size fool you.” Oh, but he doesn’t even know the half of it. With that one line, Daario foreshadows the most Beyoncé -tastic moment of the season, and pretty much sums up Dany’s character, which is why it’s our quote of the week.

RELATED: The Best Quote from Game of Thrones Season 6, Episode 3

Luckily, Jorah knows exactly where to find Daenerys: out for an evening stroll with the another Khal widow. He and Daario have come to rescue her, but Dany has, well, bigger ideas. She’s summoned before the Dothraki leadership, who are set to decide her fate. Poor, poor men. Dany has staged an elaborate pyrotechnic show in their honor. “Don’t you want to know what I think?” she asks before (surprise!) burning down the house—with the Khals and herself trapped inside. In an instant, the entire Dothraki power structure is dissolved and once again Dany emerges from the flames unscathed.

Courtesy HBO

Bow down, everyone, bow down. The Mother of Dragons is back on top.

Season 6, Episode 4, "Book of the Stranger":