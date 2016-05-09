The Best Quote from Last Night's Game of Thrones

Few characters on television have better zingers than Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage), whose sharp tongue and quick wit disarm enemies faster than any sword on Game of Thrones (even dragons are seduced by his charm).

While we might not find ourselves in a Westeros pub discussing the fate of the Iron Throne anytime soon, we do partake in the debate every Monday and aim to deftly insert quotes by and about T. Lan into casual conversation.

Need to boost your bestie’s self-confidence? "Never forget what you are. The rest of the world will not. Wear it like armor and it can never be used to hurt you." Wondering how tall your fave leading man is? “A very small man can cast a very large shadow,” Lord Varys tells the youngest Lannister sibling. Wise words for all.

RELATED: Every Time the Game of Thrones Cast Insisted “Jon Snow Is Dead”

So there’s no better way to kick off our Game of Thrones quote of the week series, than with the best one-liners from Tyrion so far this season. Each Monday we’ll feed you the most quotable line from Sunday’s GoT episode (all characters are fair game), so you’ll be prepared when your boss asks you how you got so smart (Exhibit A, below). Bonus if your boss can identify your source material.

Season 6, Episode 2, "Home":

Helen Sloan/courtesy of HBO

From Season 6, Episode 3, "Oathbreaker":