You Won't Believe What These Game of Thrones Actors Look Like IRL

It's officially been forever since the last season of Game of Thrones ended. When HBO announced last year that season 7 wouldn't be airing until summer 2017, we didn't know how we'd survive. More than a year without our beloved Jon Snow? What kind of sick torture mechanism is that? Alas, our patience has paid off, and the long-awaited premiere is now just days away. And as the trailer reminds us, winter is here (*squeals*)! 

From Sansa, to Cersei, to Khlaeesi, GOT has got some of the most iconic characters in TV history. To hold us over during this final stretch until season 7, we're taking a look at what the characters look like, versus what the actors who play them look like in real life. Some of these are shocking! Scroll through for more, and don't forget to tune in for the season 7 premiere this Sunday, July 16 at 9 p.m. ET.

1 of 14 Helen Sloan/Courtesy of HBO; Rick Rowell/ABC/Getty

Emilia Clarke

Clarke plays the fearless and totally badass queen Daenerys Targaryen aka Khaleesi whose signature icy blonde hair blows in the wind as she summons her dragons (get it, girl!). But in real life? Clarke is a brunette! Can you believe it?

2 of 14 Helen Sloan/Courtesy of HBO; Victor Chavez/WireImage

Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson

Ser Gregor Clegane, nicknamed "The Mountain", is a character knows for his massive stature. Honestly, we haven't even seen his face in years—he re-emerged (from the dead, gasp!) in a recent season, but his face was constantly covered by his gold helmet. And the one time we did see his face? Let's just say if was disturbing. Thankfully, Björnsson isn't actually a disaster!

3 of 14 Helen Sloan/Courtesy of HBO; Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Gwendoline Christie

Christie plays the loyal, mighty and amazingly tall Brienne of Tarth, a no-nonsense warrior who's not afraid to get her hands dirty. In real life, though, Christie's hands seem pretty clean. 

4 of 14 Helen Sloan/Courtesy of HBO; Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Ian Whyte

Whyte has actually played a few different character on GOT over the years, but most recently, he was Wun Wun, the wildling giant who fought against Ramsay Bolton's troops alongside Jon Snow in the most epic battle sequence we've ever seen on the show. Surprise: He's not a giant in real life, nor does he have a ghoulish (but lovable!) face.

5 of 14 Helen Sloan/Courtesy of HBO; Cindy Ord/Getty

Carice Van Houten

OK, so van Houten doesn't look all that different from her character Melisandre. Her hair is brown in real life as opposed to red on the show—big whoop. What we can't get out of our minds is what Melisandre looked like when she removed her signature ruby necklace last season, revealing her true form...now that was a shocking look!

6 of 14 Helen Sloan/Courtesy of HBO; FilmMagic/FilmMagic

Conleth Hill

Lord Varys is famously bald, but look! Hill's got plenty of hair in real life, and a nice smile, too. Varys rarely smiles, as he's too busy skulking around, being the Gretchen Weiners of the Seven Kingdoms (his bald head is full of secrets).

7 of 14 Helen Sloan/Courtesy of HBO; Jo Hale/Getty

Isaac Hempstead Wright

Hempstead Wright has come a long way from his early days playing Bran Stark. Ever since he was sent flying from the top of a tower by the hand of Jaime Lannister in the very first episode of the series, we haven't seen him stand or walk on-screen, save for some dream-like visions and flashbacks. But something happened when we weren't looking: Hempstead Wright grew up! He's looking quite mature IRL!

8 of 14 Helen Sloan/Courtesy of HBO; Dave Benett/Getty

Kae Alexander

Yes, that's actually a human! Alexander is totally unrecognizable on-screen as Leaf, one of the Children of the Forest.

9 of 14 Helen Sloan/Courtesy of HBO; Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Kit Harrington

Full disclosure: we only added this one for a dose of eye candy (you're welcome!). Harrington really doesn't look all that different as his character Jon Snow. 

10 of 14 Helen Sloan/Courtesy of HBO; Amanda Edwards/WireImage

Lena Headey

Another hair color switcheroo! Headey rocks brunette locks in her every day life, but as the ruthless queen Cersei, she's a blonde.

11 of 14 Helen Sloan/Courtesy of HBO; Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Maisie Williams

Williams sure does clean up nicely! Her look while playing Arya Stark is pretty drab (what with the homelessness and all), but in real life she's a red carpet stunner.

12 of 14 Helen Sloan/Courtesy of HBO; Ethan Miller/Getty

Rory McCann

Besides his massive size, there's one other defining characteristic of McCann's character "The Hound": his severely burnt face. But there are no scars in sight in real life! No scraggly hair or rotten teeth, either.

13 of 14 Macall B. Polay/Courtesy of HBO; Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Tom Wlaschiha

Wlaschiha's character Jaqen H'ghar is interesting, because he's an assassin who can assume the identities of countless people. So, when you really think about it, this is probably the most stark contrast of them all!

14 of 14 Helen Sloan/Courtesy of HBO; Karwai Tang/WireImage

Sophie Turner

We love our girl Sansa Stark, but we love our girl Sophie Turner even more! Turner trades in the red hue she wears in her hair as Sansa for blonde when she's not on-screen. She also trades those heavy furs for much easier fashions.

