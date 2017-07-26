Get Your First Look at Jon and Dany's Highly-Anticipated Meeting from This Week's Game of Thrones

The Game of Thrones moment that we've all been waiting for is almost here! HBO released new images from this Sunday's episode "The Queen's Justice," and it looks like Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) will finally meet at last.

When we last saw the King of the North, he and Sir Davos we're heading to Dragonstone, and based on two photos of them together, they've definitely made it. In one shot, we seem them disembarking from a boat and in the the next they appear to be standing in the throne room before Dany.

While the meeting between Dany and Jon is the most highly-anticipated of next week's episode, we're also pretty excited to see photos of Tyrion (Peter Dinklage) and Varys (Conleth Hill). Given Jon's history with Tyrion and Varys's fondness for Ned Stark, it's going to be pretty exciting to see them together. And we can't forget about Melisandre—she's still at Dragonstone, and it look as if she's seeking counsel from Varys outside the castle walls.

It's not all about Dragonstone, though. We also get glimpses of Greyworm as he heads off to battle, as well as a scene between Littlefinger and Sansa (Sophie Turner) at Winterfell.

Notably absent is Arya (Maisie Williams), but it's possible that the Jon and Dany meeting may not be the only major moment as everyone's favorite assassin is headed back home.

Game of Thrones airs on Sunday at 9 p.m.