Game of Thrones Releases New Season 7 Photos

Helen Sloan/HBO

This article originally appeared on Entertainment Weekly. For more stories like this, visit ew.com.

EW.com/James Hibberd
Jun 13, 2017 @ 11:00 am

New Game of Thrones photos are out! HBO’s international distributors released some images from the upcoming seventh season, including a first look at the return of Beric Dondarrion (Richard Dormer), another of The Hound (Rory McCann) looking a bit chilly, another angle on Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) on the beach at Dragonstone, and more, including a couple behind-the-scenes images.

VIDEO: Ed Sheeran Is Going to Be on Game of Thrones

If you like these, be sure to check out EW’s exclusive staging of a Stark family reunionThrones returns to HBO on July 16.

Advertisement
