Game of Thrones Releases New Season 7 Photos

Helen Sloan/HBO
New Game of Thrones photos are out! HBO’s international distributors released some images from the upcoming seventh season, including a first look at the return of Beric Dondarrion (Richard Dormer), another of The Hound (Rory McCann) looking a bit chilly, another angle on Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) on the beach at Dragonstone, and more, including a couple behind-the-scenes images.
Thrones returns to HBO on July 16.
