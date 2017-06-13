Game of Thrones Releases New Season 7 Photos

This article originally appeared on Entertainment Weekly . For more stories like this, visit ew.com .

New Game of Thrones photos are out! HBO’s international distributors released some images from the upcoming seventh season, including a first look at the return of Beric Dondarrion (Richard Dormer), another of The Hound (Rory McCann) looking a bit chilly, another angle on Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) on the beach at Dragonstone, and more, including a couple behind-the-scenes images.

If you like these, be sure to check out EW’s exclusive staging of a Stark family reunion. Thrones returns to HBO on July 16.