Relive Every Tragic, Gruesome, and Vindicating Death from Game of Thrones Season 7

Olivia Bahou
Aug 28, 2017

This season of Game of Thrones has admittedly seen less carnage than in the past, as most of our favorite characters made it to the Season 7 finale relatively unscathed, but there have still been plenty of deaths to cry over (or cheer for!) in the past six episodes.

From massive battles destroying hundreds of soldiers at a time to tragic and poignant final scenes (we’re looking at you, Olenna Tyrell), Season 7 has been a rollercoaster of emotions. While watching the Sand Snakes suffer was painful, and Thoros of Myr’s end north of the Wall pulled at our heartstrings, none was as epic as Olenna’s final scene.

“What I love about the way she plays the scene is that even though you leave the scene knowing she’s soon going to be dead shortly after you cut to black you still feel like she won. She’s probably the only character to win her own death scene,” Game of Thrones producer D.B. Weiss told EW.

Keep scrolling to relive every tragic death from Season 7 of Game of Thrones.

1 of 11 Courtesy HBO

House Frey

Season 7 opens on one of Arya Stark's best mic drop moments to date. After killing Walder Frey in the Season 6 finale, the trained assassin put on his face and used the disguise to poison the rest of the Frey's men. "Tell them winter came for House Frey," she tells the women as she leaves the scene.

2 of 11 Courtesy HBO (3)

The Sand Snakes

When Euron Greyjoy attacks Yara's portion of the Iron Fleet, he kills two of the three Sand Snakes (Nymeria and Obara) in the process. The third, Tyene, is captured and brought to King’s Landing, where she is poisoned by Cersei in the same way that Ellaria Sand poisoned Myrcella, Cersei and Jaime’s daughter. (Ellaria is likely still chained to a dungeon wall.)

3 of 11 Courtesy HBO

These Greyjoy Seamen

The Sand Snakes weren't the only ones who died aboard those ships. Euron Greyjoy pitted one Greyjoy fleet against another and came out victorious.

4 of 11 Courtesy HBO

Olenna Tyrell

Olenna's streak may have ended this season, but her memory lives on through her conversation with Jaime Lannister, in which she revealed that she had killed his son Joffrey. "Tell Cersei. I want her to know it was me," she told Jaime before drinking a glass of wine laced with poison. Talk about badass.

5 of 11 Courtesy HBO

These Lannister Soldiers

RIP to all of these Lannister soldiers about to lose their lives to the Dothraki horsemen or Drogon's blaze. We hardly knew ye.

6 of 11 Courtesy HBO

Dickon and Randyll Tarly

For a hot second in Season 7, Dickon Tarly was poised to be the hot new love interest in Westeros. That is, until Daenerys promptly burned him to the ground for refusing to bend the knee.

7 of 11 Courtesy HBO

Gold Cloaks

When Davos's bribe wasn't enough to get these Gold Cloaks off of Tyrion's tail, Gendry and his hammer swiftly put an end to them.

8 of 11 Courtesy HBO

Thoros

Beric Dondarrion's priest met his match "Beyond the Wall" when he was mauled by a reanimated polar bear. His topknot will be missed.

9 of 11 Courtesy HBO

Viserion

In the blink of an eye, the Night King showed his skills as a javelin-thrower, and Daenerys lost one of her precious dragons. While his death was tragic, Viserion is now technically un-dead, as he was turned into a White Walker at the end of the episode. Prepare for a dragon standoff to take center stage next season.

10 of 11 Courtesy HBO

Benjen Stark

We're not quite sure if Benjen was alive to begin with, nor whether or not he met his match while battling the Wights in Season 7 Episode 6, but we're pretty sure we won't see Uncle Benjen make another appearance. Maybe saving Jon Snow was his destiny all along.

11 of 11 Helen Sloan/HBO

Petyr Baelish

Sayonara, Littlefinger! In one of the greatest plot twists of the season, Arya and Sansa were actually working together to put an end to Lord Baelish, who had been attempting to turn them against each other. Sansa found him guilty of murder and treason, and Arya executed him with his own dagger. Talk about vengeance.

