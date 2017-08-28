Relive Every Tragic, Gruesome, and Vindicating Death from Game of Thrones Season 7

This season of Game of Thrones has admittedly seen less carnage than in the past, as most of our favorite characters made it to the Season 7 finale relatively unscathed, but there have still been plenty of deaths to cry over (or cheer for!) in the past six episodes.

From massive battles destroying hundreds of soldiers at a time to tragic and poignant final scenes (we’re looking at you, Olenna Tyrell), Season 7 has been a rollercoaster of emotions. While watching the Sand Snakes suffer was painful, and Thoros of Myr’s end north of the Wall pulled at our heartstrings, none was as epic as Olenna’s final scene.

VIDEO: Watch the Game of Thrones Season 7 Trailer

“What I love about the way she plays the scene is that even though you leave the scene knowing she’s soon going to be dead shortly after you cut to black you still feel like she won. She’s probably the only character to win her own death scene,” Game of Thrones producer D.B. Weiss told EW.

Keep scrolling to relive every tragic death from Season 7 of Game of Thrones.