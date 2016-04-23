Is Jon Snow Dead or Alive? What We Hope to See on Game of Thrones Season 6

HBO
Tessa Trudeau
Apr 23, 2016 @ 1:15 pm

We’ve fallen hard for the cast of Game of Thrones over the past five seasons, taking every untimely death and tiny triumph to heart. Case in point: The Red Wedding episode of Season 3, which was quite possibly the most devastating hour of television to date, leaving us in a state of complete horror. Now Thrones-watchers like us are beside themselves again, trying to determine if Jon Snow (Kit Harington) is dead or alive. (Yes, we know what the Internet says, but we refuse to believe it’s true.)

Because we care so much about these characters, we’ve got a long list of things we're hoping to see happen for them this season. Below are five scenarios we would love to play out, but author George R. R. Martin always keeps us on our toes—nothing is ever certain in the Seven Kingdoms.

1 of 5 HBO

Sansa’s Great Escape

The last time we saw Sansa (Sophie Turner), she was taking a literal leap of faith and jumping off a very high castle wall with Theon Greyjoy (Alfie Allen), and we hope the snow was deep enough to break their fall. We’ve been rooting for Sansa since Season 1, but it seems like the girl just can’t catch a break. We’re hoping for something to finally go her way—namely, that she’s able to escape the clutches of crazy Ramsay Bolton (Iwan Rheon); because we're not sure we can handle what’s he’s got in store for her.

Advertisement
2 of 5 HBO

Khaleesi’s Comeback

Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) has had a rough go of it lately, so we are really hoping for her to make a comeback fit for a queen. Liberating cities and freeing slaves isn’t all it’s cracked up to be, apparently, because things turned south for the Mother of Dragons last season. We left off with her fleeing Meereen on her dragon Drogon’s back, only to end up surrounded by the Dothraki, and we have a feeling they won’t be welcoming her back with open arms. Here’s hoping you can regain your power, Khaleesi.

3 of 5 HBO

Jon Snow’s Fate

This alleged death has had Game of Thrones fans in a frenzy since last season’s finale. While many are convinced that Jon Snow (Kit Harington) is without a doubt dead, there is a group of people (including us!) who are still holding onto a small glimmer of hope that he’s alive. We want more than anything for this to be true, but if Game of Thrones has taught us anything, it’s that even the most beloved of characters may die.

Advertisement
4 of 5 HBO

Arya’s Outcome

When Arya (Maisie Williams) went blind in last season’s finale, we pretty much freaked out. This was something we didn’t see coming (no pun intended), and we were left with so many questions. Will she ever see again? Will she be able to cross anyone else off her “to kill" list, avenging her family? Things aren’t looking great for the youngest Stark sister, but we’re hoping for another one of the girl-power moments this headstrong character is known for.

Advertisement
5 of 5 HBO

Cersei’s Revenge

Despite her track record, Cersei’s (Lena Headey) walk of shame last season was difficult to watch. We know there’s no way she’s letting it go without exacting her revenge on the High Sparrow tenfold. And let’s not forget that her daughter was also murdered in the last episode. Winter is coming, along with Cersei’s revenge—and we can’t wait to see what the queen regent has planned. No one messes with Cersei Lannister and gets away with it unscathed.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!