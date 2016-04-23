Is Jon Snow Dead or Alive? What We Hope to See on Game of Thrones Season 6

We’ve fallen hard for the cast of Game of Thrones over the past five seasons, taking every untimely death and tiny triumph to heart. Case in point: The Red Wedding episode of Season 3, which was quite possibly the most devastating hour of television to date, leaving us in a state of complete horror. Now Thrones-watchers like us are beside themselves again, trying to determine if Jon Snow (Kit Harington) is dead or alive. (Yes, we know what the Internet says, but we refuse to believe it’s true.)

Because we care so much about these characters, we’ve got a long list of things we're hoping to see happen for them this season. Below are five scenarios we would love to play out, but author George R. R. Martin always keeps us on our toes—nothing is ever certain in the Seven Kingdoms.