The Absolute Best Quote From Last Night's Game of Thrones Episode

Warning: Spoilers ahead if you have not yet watched Season 7, Episode 2.

Last night's episode of Game of Thrones, "Stormborn," was jam-packed with key events and major decisions that will change the course of the season, so obviously we loved it. We were #blessed with a reunion that's been seven seasons in the making, and we even got our first major battle scene. Read on for a full recap, complete with our favorite quote of the night.

The episode starts out on a literal dark and stormy night at Dragonstone, which is fitting. Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) questions Lord Varys' (Conleth Hill) loyalty to her, and calls him the heck out for helping the late King Robert put a hit out on her back in the first season. Predictably, he has a well-versed response already ready for her, and while Khaleesi is forgiving, she doesn't totally let him off the hook. She warns him, "if you ever betray me, I'll burn you alive." To be honest, we believe her.

Afterwards, who else shows up but our favorite Red Priestess (Carice van Houten). She reveals a prophecy involving Dany and Jon Snow (Kit Harington), and everyone is intrigued. Tyrion (Peter Dinklage) says that he likes Jon Snow (who doesn't?) and suggests that Daenerys meet with the King in the North. She is totally down and has Tyrion send a raven to Jon requesting his presence at Dragonstone, but there's just one little thing about bending the knee when he arrives.

Tyrion's raven travels impressively fast. We next get to Winterfell where Jon reads the letter aloud to Sansa and Ser Davos, and Sansa immediately shuts it down, causing Ser Davos to say what we've all been thinking: Dragons kill White Walkers. Even so, Jon's not convinced he should go.

Over in King's Landing, Cersei (Lena Headey) is perched on top of her throne and talks some major smack about Khaleesi. She's trying her darnedest to recruit her lords to join her in defeating Daenerys, who she's basically calling a completely bloodthirsty mad woman. Still, not everyone seems convinced.

We next go to the Citadel where Sam (John Bradley-West) and the Archmaester are examining Ser Jorah's case of greyscale. It's really not looking great for him. Archmaester says there's nothing he can do at this point and serves Jorah an eviction notice. He also suggests he could just kill himself, which makes our hearts drop because please no.

Macall B. Polay - HBO

Back in King's Landing, we see Cersei go down to the dungeon with Qyburn, and we are a bit scared for what he's going to show her. After seeing the state that the Mountain is in, who knows what kinds of unethical experiments he's been conducting down there? But it's just dragon skulls—super casual.

All seems underwhelming until Qyburn shows Cersei a secret weapon they have in their arsenal: a massive crossbow that has the ability to kill the dragons. Talk about a game changer.

HBO

When we transfer back over to Dragonstone, Dany's entire team is there, and they're talking major strategy. Ellaria Sand (Indira Varma) is so blinded by her hatred of Cersei that she wants to take her out immediately, no matter how many innocents die in the crossfire. Lady Olenna (Diana Rigg) is there too, and she's full of one-liners tonight. She also has some sound advice for Khaleesi. "I've known a great many clever men. I've outlived them all," she said. "You know why? I ignored them." We like it. She also reminds Khaleesi that she is not only the mother of dragons, but she is also a dragon herself. Confidence, restored.

We next cut to a goodbye scene between Missandei (Nathalie Emmanuel) and Grey Worm (Jacob Anderson), who is being sent off into battle. The Unsullied soldier, who is usually rigid and unemotional, tells her it's hard for him to say goodbye to her. "You are my weakness," he admits, and our hearts melt a little bit. They get down to sexy time, which Grey Worm is a little hesitant about at first because he's missing some key parts for that sort of thing, but they made it work.

Helen Sloan - HBO

Back to the Citadel. Sam is the only one who hasn't given up on poor Jorah, and he is using his many book skills to find a cure for him. Meanwhile, Jorah has fully thrown in the towel and is writing a farewell letter to his beloved Khaleesi, when Sam shows up at his room with a cart full of supplies, ready to get to work. He's mixed up a bunch of lotions and potions and tells Jorah to start drinking the rum he's brought, because what he's about to do is going to hurt...a lot. He wasn't joking. It is really hard to watch. Mad respect to them both.

Helen Sloan/Courtesy of HBO

We next catch up with Arya (Maisie Williams) on her one-woman journey to King's Landing. She runs into her old pal, Hot Pie, who serves her some—wait for it—hot pie, and as they're catching up, he tells her how Jon took out the Boltons and won back Winterfell. This is obviously the first she's heard of this and she sets off on the road again, but we have to wonder if she's still on the same course.

Jon finally receives the raven that Sam sent last week from the Citadel. He tells the crew about the letter's details of the hoards of dragonglass sitting underneath Dragonstone. Seems like perfect timing, doesn't it? Khaleesi's got something Jon wants, he's got something she wants. But literally every single person in the room tells him not to go, including our little hero Lyanna Mormont (Bella Ramsey). He reminds everyone that they haven't seen the Night's Army, and that they are very scary. He makes the decision to pay Khaleesi a visit and leaves sis Sansa (Sophie Turner) in charge, which she actually looks pretty pleased about.

Helen Sloan/Courtesy of HBO

Down in the family crypt, Littlefinger (Aidan Gillan) comes along out of nowhere and does some major sucking up to Jon (what is he scheming up this time?) Jon is absolutely not having it, and Littlefinger reminds him that he kind of owes him a thank you after saving him in the Battle of the Bastards. And he just may have gotten a thank you had he not immediately admitted to Jon that he loves Sansa, which sends Jon over the edge. After a quick choke-out with Littlefinger, Jon rides off to go link up with Dany.

As wolves howl somewhere in the distance, we poetically cut to another Stark as Arya is building a fire all alone in the woods. We can feel right away that something bad is about to happen, because what good things happen in the middle of the woods? Her horse starts to freak out as we hear footsteps within the trees and suddenly Arya is surrounded by wolves. But we can't even be scared because OMG it's Nymeria!

We are crying at this point. This is a reunion we've been waiting for since Arya forced her wolf to leave town in order to save her life way back in season one. As the wolf is snarling in her face, she tells Nymeria that she's changed her route and is actually heading back home to Winterfell (route change confirmed.) She asks Nymeria to come with her, but she isn't interested.

As the wolf walks away, Arya says, "that's not you," which we find out after the episode is in reference to a conversation between Arya and her father in season one. When Ned tries to talk Arya into living the life of a proper lady, Arya says, "that's not me." So, Arya realizes that a domesticated life in Winterfell is not the life for Nymeria anymore and that she's a wild wolf now. We are bawling.

In the final scenes of the episode, we catch up with Ellaria and her Sand Snakes who have set sail for King's Landing with Theon (Alfie Allen) and sis, Yara (Gemma Whelan). Something rocks the boat and they run outside to see their dear Uncle Euron (Pilou Asbæk) has found them. We now think we know what Euron has promised to surprise Cersei with (probably Ellaria's head).

It's a chaotic, fiery fight that the Greyjoys quickly lose. Euron battles it out with Yara but overpowers her, and taunts Theon to try and get him to fight for her. Theon is brought back to his days as Reek, and he can't handle it, so he just jumps overboard. Yikes. Yara seems heartbroken, and TBH, we can't blame her. What a way to end the episode.