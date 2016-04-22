9 Intriguing New Game of Thrones Photos from the Season 6 Premiere

Just a few days ahead of Game of Thrones's triumphant return to television, HBO graciously released nine new photos from the Season 6 premiere. Although the plot line remains a closely guarded secret, we can tell a few very important things from the stills—like Arya Stark remains blind and Cersei Lannister is still unhappy.

Sansa Stark, Theon Greyjoy, Daenerys Targaryen, Doran Martell, Ellaria Sand, and Ramsay Bolton also appear in the new images from the first episode of Season 6, titled "The Red Woman." Jon Snow, however, remains noticably absent ... for now.

In the photos Daenerys Targaryen looks less than thrilled to be speaking with Khal Moro (above) while the Dothraki hoard marches towards battle. At the same time, Sansa Stark and Theon Greyjoy appear to have successfully evaded the Boltons while Ramsay mourns the death of Myranda. Arya Stark is still very much blind, and Cersei anxiously awaits Jamie's return from Dorne with (sad) news of their daughter Myrcella. Phew!

Scroll down for to see all the new snaps from the first episode of Season 6. Game of Thrones Season 6 will premiere Sunday, April 24, at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.