5 Game of Thrones Plot Changes Book Fans Can’t Get Over 

The HBO series Game of Thrones is a wonderful thing—that intro sequence alone still gives me chills. With gorgeous locales, spot-on casting, and major production value, the wildly-successful TV series, which kicks off its sixth season this Sunday, is a crowd-pleaser even for those who have read the A Song of Ice and Fire series like me.

Truth be told, I'm an avid fan of George R.R. Martin’s books. Not only have I read all of the novels, I have even indulged in hours of poring over the fan-made wikis about the worlds of Westeros and Essos he imagined. And while I don’t begrudge HBO’s decisions to alter or condense characters and events for the sake of the television medium, things have became more complicated.

As most fans know, the show began to approach and then pass up the events of the books, which are still incomplete. And HBO isn’t completely guessing what’s going to happen: They have consulted with Martin on events of the remaining two books, The Winds of Winter and A Dream of Spring. This fact leaves this reader with mixed emotions, to say the least. While I’m of course excited for the upcoming season, there are five slightly distressing revelations related to the series that I still can’t get over. Check them out below.