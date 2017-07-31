10 Game of Thrones Actors You Didn't Know Were Also Musicians

The Game of Thrones cast is a talented bunch who spend many months of the year filming in remote locations across the globe (until their characters get killed off, that is). But when these 10 actors aren't on set, they have another passion that they pursue: music.

From Ramsay Bolton to Grey Worm, Sandor Clegane, and even Bronn, these tough guys have a soft spot for melodies. Keep scrolling for 10 GoT stars who you didn't know were also singers, songwriters, and musicians.

1. Iwan Rheon (Ramsay Bolton)

While you may not be able to get the scary image of Ramsay Bolton out of your head, Rheon’s single “Bang! Bang!” is far from terrifying. The Welsh actor is also a singer and guitar player, and his voice is actually pretty soothing. It doesn’t help his madman image, though, that his tracks have titles like “You Are in Me” and “Your Soul.” Ramsay, I know you’re in there.

2. Jacob Anderson (Grey Worm)

On Game of Thrones, Grey Worm has some trouble expressing herself, but IRL, the actor who plays him is also an established singer-songwriter. Anderson, who goes by the name Raleigh Ritchie as a musician, sings R&B. We've got to admit though, it’s weird seeing a member of the Unsullied in street clothes.

3. Michiel Huisman (Daario Naharis)

If Daenerys’s storyline never makes it back to Meereen and we never meet Daario Naharis again, at least Michiel Huisman will have another career to fall back on: singer. The Dutch actor is also a talented musician, having written and produced songs of his own and even singing alongside Connie Britton on Nashville.

4. Jerome Flynn (Bronn)

Long before Jerome Flynn became Jaime Lannister’s trusty sidekick, he was part of an English singing duo called Robson & Jerome that covered doo-wop songs in the ‘90s. In fact, Flynn was a pretty successful musician: Robson & Jerome had three number-one singles and two number-one albums in the UK in the 1990s. Not bad for a hired hand.

5. Natalia Tena (Osha)

Even wildlings can have musical careers! Tena is the lead singer and accordionist of Molotov Jukebox, a “Balkan fusion group” that put out a new album just last year. P.S., if Tena looks familiar, it’s probably because she also played Nymphadora Tonks in the Harry Potter series.

6. Jonathan Pryce (High Sparrow)

Along with his Game of Thrones fame, Pryce is also a Broadway star. Just listen to him belt out ‘The American Dream” in Miss Saigon:

7. Wilko Johnson (Ilyn Payne)

Ned Stark’s executioner once had quite the interesting day job. The actor is also a guitarist, songwriter, and singer who performed in the English punk rock band Dr. Feelgood back in the ‘70s.

8. Rory McCann (Sandor Clegane)

The Hound does have a soft side! McCann was once in a band called Thundersoup in the early ‘90s. And judging by this karaoke video, he can even sing country music.

9. Carice van Houten (Melisandre)

The Red Woman also has an impressive singing career. In 2012, the Dutch actress released the first single, “Emily,” off of her album, See You on the Ice. In the song, she makes a joking reference to “all these actresses, all of a sudden they want to become singers.”

10. Kristian Nairn (Hodor)

When he isn’t holding the door, Nairn is an Irish DJ who plays raves around the world.