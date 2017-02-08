8 Reasons Why Friday Night Lights Is Still the Best Binge-Watch 

Here at InStyle, there's a rather large group of us who admittedly have some very strong feelings about the TV series Friday Night Lights. If you're not familiar, the show is based on the book and movie of the same name and aired for five glorious seasons from 2006 to 2011. Whether we watched it in real time on TV or fate brought it into our lives via Netflix, we all unanimously agree that–without sounding too dramatic–our worlds were forever changed.

To this day, we still refer to actor Taylor Kitsch as Tim Riggins, we live for FNL cast reunions, and "Texas forever" is one of our favorite catchphrases (whether or not we've actually been to Texas). If you're a fan of the show, we're sure you know exactly where we're coming from. The reasons why we love this show are endless, and it will without a doubt remain in heavy viewing rotation for many, many years to come.

Tomorrow, Feb. 9, marks the anniversary of the end of this beloved series, and we're feeling pretty emotional about it. Scroll through the pics below to take a look back on everything we love about FNL, and join us in starting (another) binge session of the series–we promise you won’t regret it.