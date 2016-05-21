6 of Your Favorite Franchises Are Coming to Television

We're pretty big on TV here at InStyle, so upfronts are an exciting time of the year for us. Every spring, we look forward to finding out what new television series will soon be hitting the small screen, binge-watching all the trailers, and betting on who the next breakout stars will be. This past week, we were happily surprised to see a huge TV trend on the horizon: a number of classic films or series from the past will be coming to our sets beginning in the fall. Naturally, we got a bit nostalgic, so below are the classics making a television debut or comeback that we’re most excited about. We can't wait to see each star's take on these iconic roles from the past!