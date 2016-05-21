6 of Your Favorite Franchises Are Coming to Television

May 21, 2016 @ 7:15 pm

We're pretty big on TV here at InStyle, so upfronts are an exciting time of the year for us. Every spring, we look forward to finding out what new television series will soon be hitting the small screen, binge-watching all the trailers, and betting on who the next breakout stars will be. This past week, we were happily surprised to see a huge TV trend on the horizon: a number of classic films or series from the past will be coming to our sets beginning in the fall. Naturally, we got a bit nostalgic, so below are the classics making a television debut or comeback that we’re most excited about. We can't wait to see each star's take on these iconic roles from the past!

1 of 6 Steve Wilkie/FOX

THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW

Dr. Frank-N-Furter (Laverne Cox) invites us into her strange home in this remake of classic The Rocky Horror Picture Show, co-starring Victoria Justice, Ryan McCartan, Staz Nair, Reeve Carney, Adam Lambert, and Christina Milian. Coming to Fox in October—just in time for Halloween—this reboot is giving us major costume inspiration!

2 of 6 Richard Foreman/FOX

LETHAL WEAPON

Damon Wayans, Sr. and Clayne Crawford star as the buddy-cop duo from the original film franchise that starred Mel Gibson and Danny Glover. Opposites attract as these two partner up to fight crime, while helping each other move on from some dark times in their lives. The hour-long dramedy remake will air Wednesdays this fall on FOX.

3 of 6 Chuck Hodes/FOX

THE EXORCIST

One of the most terrifying and critically acclaimed horror movies of all time is coming to television. In this reimagining of The Exorcist, two priests (Alfonso Herrera and Ben Daniels) come together in an attempt to rid a family of a demonic presence that has taken over. Co-starring Geena Davis, this spooky psychological thriller will have you on the edge of your seat Fridays on FOX this fall.

4 of 6 Ron P. Jaffe/CBS

MACGYVER

In this remake of the original television series, which ran from 1985 to 1992, Lucas Till stars as Angus “Mac” MacGyver, whose uncanny knack for problem solving, paired with the skills and wit of a former CIA agent (George Eads) saves lives and the world. MacGyver will air Fridays on CBS this fall.

5 of 6 Michael Yarish/CBS

TRAINING DAY

This reboot picks up 15 years after the release of the Antoine Fuqua-directed film. Newcomer Justin Cornwell stars as a young cop who is assigned to a special unit headed by Frank Rourke (Bill Paxton), a detective with questionable morals who toes the line of right and wrong. Training Day will premiere midseason on CBS.

6 of 6 Bettina Strauss/The CW

FREQUENCY

Based on the 2000 film, Peyton List stars as a police detective who discovers she can talk to her dead father (Riley Smith) through his old radio, from 2016 to 20 years earlier when he’s still alive. Through this new relationship, the two work to solve a murder case gone cold, but a number of consequences result in present day, due to what they’ve begun to change in the past. Frequency will air Wednesdays this fall on The CW.

