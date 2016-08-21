Fear the Walking Dead Returns Tonight--Here's What We Hope to See!

The Walking Dead is known for its crazy cliffhangers, so it's no surprise that the series' hit spinoff, Fear the Walking Dead, left off on a suspenseful note at its midseason finale back in May. It's been a long few months, but good news, zombie fans: the wildy popular series is back tonight to kick off the rest of season two!

When we last saw Madison Clark (Kim Dickens), Travis Manawa (Cliff Curtis), and the rest of their crew, they had finally reached land in Mexico--but the circumstances weren't much better there than they were at sea. A few major things happened before the season's hiatus, changing the course of the season and what's to come.

It became clear in the last couple episodes that Chris (Lorenzo James Henrie) is having a difficult time coping with everything, and his teetering emotional state is potentially making him a danger to the group. With tensions high between him, Madison, and Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey), Chris set off on his own, leading Travis to go after him, which ultimately separated the group. Ofelia's (Mercedes Mason) father, Daniel, started hearing voices and seeing visions of his dead wife. He started a fire on the grounds but didn't make it out alive--as far as we know. And when Madison felt threatened by the compound's leader, she killed her by locking her in a cell with a group of zombies, making it clear that Madison will do anything to protect her family.

With the fire ablaze and zombies swarming over the compound, the remaining group was forced to leave. But with the group now separated, we're not quite sure what's going to happen. A lot can go down in the eight episodes left in the season, and there are a few scenarios we're hoping will play out. Read below to see what we're dying to see happen!