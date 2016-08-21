Fear the Walking Dead Returns Tonight--Here's What We Hope to See!

Richard Foreman Jr/AMC
Tessa Trudeau
Aug 21, 2016

The Walking Dead is known for its crazy cliffhangers, so it's no surprise that the series' hit spinoff, Fear the Walking Dead, left off on a suspenseful note at its midseason finale back in May. It's been a long few months, but good news, zombie fans: the wildy popular series is back tonight to kick off the rest of season two! 

When we last saw Madison Clark (Kim Dickens), Travis Manawa (Cliff Curtis), and the rest of their crew, they had finally reached land in Mexico--but the circumstances weren't much better there than they were at sea. A few major things happened before the season's hiatus, changing the course of the season and what's to come.

It became clear in the last couple episodes that Chris (Lorenzo James Henrie) is having a difficult time coping with everything, and his teetering emotional state is potentially making him a danger to the group. With tensions high between him, Madison, and Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey), Chris set off on his own, leading Travis to go after him, which ultimately separated the group. Ofelia's (Mercedes Mason) father, Daniel, started hearing voices and seeing visions of his dead wife. He started a fire on the grounds but didn't make it out alive--as far as we know. And when Madison felt threatened by the compound's leader, she killed her by locking her in a cell with a group of zombies, making it clear that Madison will do anything to protect her family.

With the fire ablaze and zombies swarming over the compound, the remaining group was forced to leave. But with the group now separated, we're not quite sure what's going to happen. A lot can go down in the eight episodes left in the season, and there are a few scenarios we're hoping will play out. Read below to see what we're dying to see happen!

1 of 3 Richard Foreman Jr/AMC

STRAND WITH A PLAN

One thing is certain when it comes to Victor Strand (Colman Domingo): this guy has some connections. He first saved the day by allowing Madison and her family to join him on his yacht, getting them all safely out of zombie-ridden Los Angeles. He then brought them to safety again--however fleeting--at the compound in Mexico. It's become pretty clear that the guy is survival savvy, so we're hoping he has another backup plan up his sleeve. We're betting that has more than one connection down in Mexico.

2 of 3 Richard Foreman Jr/AMC

FAMILY REUNION

After a series of tension-building circumstances, we left off midseason seeing Travis and Madison's family become separated. With Travis, Chris, and Nick off on their own and the compound burning to the ground, Madison, Strand, Alicia, and Ofelia had no choice but to leave--with or without everyone else. We know we're not the only ones anticipating the group's reunion--hopefully we see them back together before the season ends.

3 of 3 Richard Foreman Jr/AMC

NICK SAVES THE DAY

We're not sure how he does it, but we've seen Nick (Frank Dillane) swoop in just in the nick of time (no pun intended) to save people on more than one occasion. He's run over zombies with a truck, covered himself in zombie blood to blend in with them unnoticed (seen above), saved the group being held hostage on the ship, and fought off zombies mere seconds before it's too late, so we're looking forward to Nick kicking some more ass in the rest of the season.

