We Noticed One Major Trend with the New Fall TV Shows

Get ready! You'll be transported to another era with fall’s newest TV shows. At the television presentations this week, networks announced their new series for next season and one major trend stood out: time travel.

In fact, ABC, Fox, and NBC all picked up shows with time traveling as the main premise. All have different stories—one is even a comedy starring our fave ex-Gossip Girl, Leighton Meester—but they will all revolve around the same idea of transporting through a time machine.

Check out these new series below and then tune in when they start airing this fall.

Timeless (NBC)

A criminal mastermind steals a time machine with plans to destroy America as we know it by changing the past. An unlikely team (made up of a scientist, a soldier, and a history professor) are tasked with using the machine's prototype to travel back in time to catch the dangerous fugitive and hopefully stay one step ahead of him. The show will air this fall on NBC and stars Abigail Spencer, Matt Lanter, Malcolm Barrett, and Goran Visnjic. Joe Lederer/NBC

Making History (Fox)

Two friends (played by Adam Pally and Yassir Lester) travel back in time to 18th century colonial Massachusetts. There, they try to change the American Revolution, while one falls in love with Paul Revere's daughter (played by Leighton Meester). The show will air in midseason on FOX. Qantrell Colbert/FOX

Time After Time (ABC)

Based on the novel by Karl Alexander, Time After Time follows science fiction writer H.G. Wells who transports himself to modern-day Manhattan in pursuit of lady killer Jack the Ripper. The show will air starting in midseason on ABC and stars Freddie Stroma (the suitor from UnReal Season 1!), Josh Bowman, and Genesis Rodriguez. Courtesy ABC

