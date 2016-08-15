5 Leading Ladies of Fall TV Dish on Their New Shows

So far, 2016 has been a year marked by powerful women. Hillary Clinton became the first female presidential nominee of a major party; Simone Biles, Katie Ledecky, and Team U.S.A.'s female athletes have been unstoppable at the Summer Olympics in Rio, setting records and bringing home countless gold medals; and come November Clinton could actually become the first female president of the United States.

This will also be a year in which we see more strong female leads in television than ever, and we couldn't be more excited for the roles, which are diverse, unique, and powerful in their own ways. From a young woman who becomes the first female to play Major League baseball, to a brilliant lawyer—who just so happens to be the former First Daughter—using her expertise to do good, to a young woman who has a hand in gaining fair workplace practices for women, these roles are important ones, and they've been a long time coming.

InStyle spoke with five of these leading ladies at the Television Critics Association summer press tour, where they dished on every detail of their new shows. Read below to see what the women had to say, and don't forget to tune in—these are five series you won't want to miss.