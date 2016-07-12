Exclusive: Go Behind the Scenes of Mr. Robot with the Show's Leading Ladies

If you didn't catch USA's Sunday night bombshell, in which the network leaked the first hour of Mr. Robot's much-anticipated season premiere, you don't have to wait much longer for your hacker fix. The mega popular drama created by Sam Esmail, which has earned a reputation as one of the most intriguing shows on television, returns tomorrow, July 13, with a two-hour episode that picks up right where fsociety left off after the first season's finale shocker.

To hold you over, we asked Mr. Robot's leading ladies, Carly Chaikin, Stephanie Corneliussen, and Portia Doubleday, to take us behind the scenes and share personal snapshots captured while they filmed the much-anticipated upcoming season alongside co-stars Rami Malek, Christian Slater, and new series regular, Grace Gummer. Although they wouldn't spill any major spoilers (trust us, we asked), Chaikin (who plays fsociety co-founder Darlene), Corneliussen (who plays the hardened ex-wife of an E Corp exec, Joanna), and Doubleday (who plays Darlene's longtime friend Angela), did document what it's like to be a part of a cast that spends just as much time together off camera as they do in front of the lens.

"Things are a lot darker this season, but we manage to keep it light on set," says Doubleday, "I've never been around a bunch of people who works as hard as this group does. We get so into it, and we're constantly talking about our characters and the plot, even when we're not filming scenes. Those moments are amazing because you're doing what you love with people that you love." That mentality extends beyond the cast to crew, too, including the team's talented hairstylists and makeup artists. "That's definitely the spot on set where we have a lot of downtime to gossip, catch up, and just be silly, so we captured a lot of those moments," says Chaikin. "Unfortunately a lot of the things that are hilarious to us probably don't translate to the rest of the world."

Click through the gallery to see the makeup chair selfies, group shots, and cool props that dominated while filming the new season, and tune in to USA Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET to see what unfolds this season.

—With reporting by Samantha Simon