Everything You Need to Know About I am Jazz

TLC's groundbreaking new show, I am Jazz, premieres on July 15 at 10 p.m. ET, and we consider it a must watch. The show chronicles 14-year-old Jazz Jennings' life as a transgender teen who started identifying as female in Kindergarten.

"I would say I have a girl brain and a boy body," a young Jazz says during a home video. "I think like a girl, but I just have a boy body and it's different than you."

Jazz is blessed with extremely supportive parents and loving friends, but as anyone who's watched Mean Girls knows, bullying is often a problem among teenagers. Viewers will watch Jazz navigate the complexities of every-day teen life on I Am Jazz, along with her unique journey as a transgender woman.

"I am a teenage girl," Jazz says. I'm also a soccer player. I'm also an artist. I'd like to think I'm funny. I love hanging out with my friends. I'm also transgender and I'm proud of that. In the end, all these things come together and really just make me Jazz. So, I am Jazz."

Jazz plans to get gender reassignment surgery when she's 18, but until then she relies on hormone therapy to ensure that she develops at a similar pace to her friends.

"I'm a little bit worried because I'm not sure if people are going to be fully accepting," she said. "I've noticed that boys are less accepting than girls."

Despite challenges that face her, Jazz has opened up her world to the public in the hopes of raising transgender awareness. She was first spotlighted on ABC's 20/20 by Barbara Walters at just six-years old, and since then has cemented her spot as a advocate and role model.

Check out I am Jazz on Wednesday nights at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.