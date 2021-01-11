Everything We Know About the Sex and the City Reboot
For starters, it's not called Sex and the City ...
And just like that … three beloved ladies who lunch announced plans to return to our screens.
2021 is clearly making moves to redeem itself with Sunday's groundbreaking announcement. Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Charlotte (Kristin Davis), and Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) are back for more hijinks and Manolos in HBO Max's reboot of Sex and the City.
Here's everything we know about the next chapter.
It's Not Called Sex and the City
The series is ditching the name that propelled it through six seasons and two movies. The reboot, which takes a line from narrator Carrie herself, is titled And Just Like That … And, a testament to the show's 2021-ness, it already has an Instagram account.
Samantha Jones (Kim Cattrall) "Isn't Part of This Story"
A third SATC film was derailed in the mid-twenty-teens, reportedly due to Cattrall's "outrageous demands." The pot was further stirred when the actress publicly declared that she and her fellow Cosmo-sippers had "never been friends." Things only escalated from there, reaching a fever pitch when Parker sent her condolences after Cattrall's brother passed away. Still, it remained a one-sided battle, with only Cattrall launching verbal grenades.
There have been many proposals regarding a Cattrall-less SATC. The actress herself suggested the role be recast with a woman of color. Fans campaigned for Nixon's Ratched co-star Sharon Stone to take up the mantle. Ultimately, the project was abandoned, which doesn't sound like the worst thing considering Samantha's storyline allegedly revolved around Miranda's 14-year-old son having a crush on her … *Cringe.*
Anyway, the show is going on sans its sexually-liberated pillar.
Parker responded to a couple of fans who shared their thoughts about the absence of Cattrall's tag in the teaser she posted on Instagram. When one fan implied that Cattrall wasn't tagged because she and Parker "dislike each other," Parker set the record straight. "No. I don't dislike her. I've never said that. Never would," she wrote. "Samantha isn't part of this story. But she will always be a part of us. No matter where we are or what we do.
Another fan wrote that she'd miss Samantha. Parker commiserated. "We will too," she commented. "We loved her so."
The Plot Sounds Familiar
The show is described on IMDb as following the remaining three friends "as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s." So, yes, classic SATC plus smartphones and an influx of AARP mailers.
Production Begins Soon
Variety reports that the series, comprised of 10 half-hour episodes, will begin production in late spring (in N.Y.C., of course).