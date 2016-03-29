5 Reasons We’re Excited for Empire to Return Tomorrow Night

Oh, how we’ve missed the Lyons. Ever since Empire’s midseason finale aired in December, we’ve been waiting for the show to return and answer some major questions. (Is Rhonda alive? Did she lose her baby? How long have Camilla and Mimi been married and/or working together? There’s simply so much that we’re dying to know.)
Thankfully, our Wednesday nights are once again complete. The hip-hop industry’s fiercest fictional family is back with an all-new episode tomorrow night at 9 p.m. ET on Fox, and we're ready to get some answers after not-so-patiently waiting out the months-long break. Here are five reasons we can’t wait for tomorrow's midseason premiere.
