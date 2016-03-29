5 Reasons We’re Excited for Empire to Return Tomorrow Night

There’s no shortage of sex on Empire—but while some of the power-hungry characters are getting it on just to get ahead, Jamal (Jussie Smollett) is the show’s resident romantic. After breaking up with his longtime boyfriend, Michael, Jamal did something that we—and even he—never saw coming: He hooked up with a woman. But no matter how much he cared for the purple-haired Skye Summers (played by Alicia Keys), Jamal realized that he was still in love with Michael and broke things off with Skye.

No matter who he’s with, we just enjoy seeing Jamal in love—and Smollett feels the same way. “Jamal is one of my favorite people in the world too,” he said in InStyle’s September 2015 issue. “He's saving my life in many ways.” While Smollet’s character explored his sexuality in the first half of season two, the actor himself came out in a drama-free way on the Ellen show last March. “For me it's not a big deal,” Smollett said of publicly discussing his sexual orientation for the first time. “But it was to others, and I understand that. One day I'll sit down and talk to everybody about my history, my past, and what I've been through. But that's not the story I want to tell right now.”