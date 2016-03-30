Empire Sneak Peek: 3 Things to Expect from Tonight’s Premiere

Courtney Higgs
Mar 30, 2016

Just when you thought you’d recovered from the utter shock of Empire's midseason finale back in December, the hit Fox show returns tonight for what will unquestionably be an explosive start to the second half of its sophomore season.

In case you forgot (which we seriously doubt), the last episode was beyond epic: It featured a vicious attack on a pregnant woman, a scandalous tryst, a heap of guest stars, and, of course, a number of show-stopping fashion moments from our favorite fast-talking mom, Cookie Lyon (played by Taraji P. Henson). If you thought this train was slowing down in the second half of the season, then you thought wrong! TV’s fictional first family of hip-hop returns tonight, and they’re definitely upping the drama.

We got a sneak peek at the all-new episode and we’ve decided to give you a heads-up as to what you can expect (don’t worry, no spoilers!). Check out these these tasty morsels from the premiere episode, which will hold you over until it airs tonight at 9 p.m. ET on Fox.

The Fight for the Throne Isn't Over

Since the very first episode, Empire has been all about the battle for control over the Lyon family’s treasured corporation. But as of late it’s not just the family fighting for the throne: There are new players in the mix and they’re not to be taken lightly. Naomi Campbell is back as Camilla Marks and, per usual, she’s up to no good. The last time we saw Camilla, she was welcomed into the Empire by her secret wife Mimi (Marisa Tomei), the adversary who orchestrated a coup against reigning king Lucious (Terrence Howard). Camilla may be feeling comfortable now but in tonight's episode we start to get a sense that the tables might be turning sooner than she’d like. If there’s one thing we’ve learned by now, it’s that the Lyons don’t go down without a fight.

Music with a Message

One of the most exciting parts of Empire is its original soundtrack. Fans have fallen in love with a whole slew of the show's uber talented hip-hop artists and their incredible songs, but it's middle son Jamal Lyon (Jussie Smollett) who takes center stage tonight. During the first half of the season, the openly gay Jamal shocked us all when he hooked up with pop star Skye Summers (Alicia Keys). And tonight we get a taste of his feelings on the situation via some hot new music that does more than just entertain—it sends a message.

Cookie's as Feisty as Ever

The sassiness of Cookie Lyon (Taraji P. Henson) knows no bounds. Her most impressive quality is not how quickly she can move in high heels (although that's a close second), but how fiercely she defends her family. To call Cookie tough would be an understatement, but it's clear that she's always operating from a place of love for the Lyons. Tonight, watch as Cookie begins to assemble a plan to get the empire back, and don't miss the laugh out loud moment where she enlists a, let's say, creative method of persuasion in dealing with her youngest son, Hakeem.

