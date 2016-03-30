Empire Sneak Peek: 3 Things to Expect from Tonight’s Premiere

Just when you thought you’d recovered from the utter shock of Empire's midseason finale back in December, the hit Fox show returns tonight for what will unquestionably be an explosive start to the second half of its sophomore season.

In case you forgot (which we seriously doubt), the last episode was beyond epic: It featured a vicious attack on a pregnant woman, a scandalous tryst, a heap of guest stars, and, of course, a number of show-stopping fashion moments from our favorite fast-talking mom, Cookie Lyon (played by Taraji P. Henson). If you thought this train was slowing down in the second half of the season, then you thought wrong! TV’s fictional first family of hip-hop returns tonight, and they’re definitely upping the drama.

PHOTOS: Empire's Greatest Season 2 Fashion Moments

We got a sneak peek at the all-new episode and we’ve decided to give you a heads-up as to what you can expect (don’t worry, no spoilers!). Check out these these tasty morsels from the premiere episode, which will hold you over until it airs tonight at 9 p.m. ET on Fox.