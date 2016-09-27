You Can Officially Smell Like Your Favorite Empire Characters

If you've ever found yourself wondering what Cookie and Lucious Lyon smell like, consider that mystery solved.

Fox’s hit show Empire has teamed up with beauty brand Simon James London to launch its own line of scents, appropriately dubbed Empire Fragrance. Offering two blinged-out bottles that would totally get the stamp of approval from Cookie and Lucious, the collection features “Lyons Truth,” a floral blend with notes of blackberry and velvet plum for women, as well as citrus-based men’s cologne “Lyons Legacy.” (Both 100-ml. bottles are now available for $60 at empirefragrance.com.)

Courtesy

The launch was celebrated last night with a party in New York City, where guests tested out both fragrances at the New Museum’s Skyroom. While sipping on bubbly and spritzing the scents, partygoers got a first look at the black-and-gold bottles, which feature a large “E” dangling on a chain and were on display throughout the candlelit room.

On hand to celebrate the launch was none other than the show’s star Kaitlin Doubleday, who plays Rhonda Lyon on the series. While—spoiler alert!—her character met a tragic fate within the first minutes of last week’s season three premiere, she reappeared as a ghost later on in the episode to have a full-on convo with her distraught husband, Andre (Trai Byers).

Courtesy

RELATED: Empire Star Serayah McNeill Says Her Style Is "Not At All" Like Her Character Tiana's

Luckily for us, that means we haven’t seen the last of Rhonda. And Doubleday is just as excited about her character’s continued presence on the show as we are. “I’m so appreciative that they brought me back as a ghost,” she said. “They definitely didn’t have to!”

We’re just glad she’s still around—although whether she gives Andre some much-needed guidance or torments him from beyond the grave remains TBD. Tune into Empire on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Fox to find out.