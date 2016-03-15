The Empire Cast Reveals Their Wish List of Musical Guest Stars Ahead of Season Premiere

The second half of Empire’s sophomore season starts in just a couple of weeks and if you’re anything like us, you’ve had a few burning question on your mind since the mid-season finale last year. The cast gathered for their Paleyfest panel Friday night at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Calif., and although they couldn’t give us all the answers we wanted, they revealed that their wish list of musical guests includes some serious A-listers.

In addition to the huge names they’ve welcomed onto the show in the past, like Jennifer Hudson, Mary J. Blige, and Alicia Keys, there are more music greats they’d love to have on set. When posed with the question, Terrence Howard, Jussie Smollett, Serayah McNeill, and the rest of their cast members burst into laughter and shouted out names like like Beyoncé, Adele, Kendrick Lamar, Prince, and Rihanna. What a list!

RELATED: Taraji P. Henson Celebrates Her First Golden Globe Win

Empire Co-Creator and Executive Producer Lee Daniels reeled them back in, though, proudly stating, “We have a few more guest stars coming on the show, but here’s the thing: What I’ve learned from this journey is that we’re good enough.”

We can only imagine which musical artists Taraji P. Henson, who plays matriarch Cookie Lyon, would want to see. She was not in attendance, as she is currently out of state shooting a movie.

RELATED: Empire ​Fashion Recap: Get the Scoop on Cookie's First Season 2 Fur Moment

Executive Producer Ilene Chaiken added that the cast have really come into their own as musical artists, as well. “They write as much of their music as other songwriters write for them”, she shared. And although he plays a sinister father on Empire, Howard had a true proud dad moment when talking about Smollett, who plays middle son Jamal Lyon. “I was just asking Jussie how many songs he wrote this year, and he said it was eight songs,” Howard boasted of his onscreen son. "I don't know how many other shows have lead actors who are writing their own songs and producing their own songs."

Tune in to catch all the fashion, the drama, and of course, the killer new music! Empire returns Wednesday, March 30 at 9 p.m. ET on Fox.