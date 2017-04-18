Simone Biles Brought Moana to Life Through Dance and It Was Adorable

On Monday night, Dancing with the Stars brought us back to the magic of our childhoods with its much-anticipated Disney Night.

With contestants Normani Kordei, Erika Jayne, and Nick Viall facing elimination, the pressure was on as the dancers attempted to wow their audience by going the extra step while getting down to the classic tunes.

Simone Biles and Sasha Farber set the bar high as they welcomed Auli'i Cravalho, aka the voice of Disney's Moana, as she accompanied their contemporary dance with a live presentation of the Oscar-nominated "How Far I'll Go," and needless to say, both performances were absolutely flawless. Biles showcased her Olympics background to perfection by displaying her strength and grace during the exuberant set, and judges agreed, giving the pair a 38 out of 40. Watch Biles and Farber bring Moana to life in the clip at top.

And while a live accompaniment by Cravalho was hard to upstage, Normani Kordei and Val Chmerkovskiy managed to snag the high scores of the evening (39/40) with an unforgettable dance to Mulan's "I'll Make a Man Out of You."

Donny Osmond, who was Shang's singing voice in the animated film, sang along as the pair perfectly complemented the paso by bringing out hints of martial arts and spectacular artistry, including some fighting sticks, for an impressive performance.

See Kordei and Chmerkovskiy meld combat moves with the magic of Mulan in the video above and scroll down for the rest of the performances from Disney Night on Dancing with the Stars.

Enchanted - Nancy Kerrigan and Artem Chigvintsev Jazz to “That’s How You Know" by Amy Adams

Cars 3 - David Ross and Lindsay Arnold Jive to "Ride" by ZZ Ward

Wreck-It Ralph - Bonner Bolton and Sharna Burgess Tango to "When Can I See You Again?" by Owl City

Frozen - Heather Morris and Alan Bersten Jazz to "For the First Time in Forever" by Kristen Bell & Idina Menzel

Beauty & the Beast - Rashad Jennings and Emma Slater Foxtrot to "Evermore" by Josh Groban

Pinocchio - Nick Viall and Peta Murgatroyd Jazz to "I’ve Got No Strings" by Dickie Jones

Finding Dory - Erika Jayne and Gleb Savchenko Waltz to "Unforgettable" by Sia