Obsessed With Dogs? You're Going To Love This New Show

If you love dogs (and who doesn’t?), what more could you want from a show than an entire storyline that revolves around a talking dog and his owner? Luckily, dear dog lovers, that is the premise of ABC’s newest comedy series, Downward Dog, which premieres on the network tonight.

The series stars Allison Tolman, who was nominated for an Emmy for her role in FX's miniseries, Fargo, and most importantly, Ned the dog, who portrays Martin. It is based on a web series and follows Martin and his human mom, Nan (Tolman), as they navigate life together—bad bosses, ex-boyfriends, and all. Downward Dog even made history when it became the first broadcast network to premiere at the Sundance Film Festival this January, where it unsurprisingly received rave reviews.

Read below to see why we already love this show, and tune in tonight at 9:30 PM to meet our new favorite pup, Martin. Don't forget your tissues.