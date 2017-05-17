Obsessed With Dogs? You're Going To Love This New Show

ABC/Craig Sjodin
Tessa Trudeau
May 17, 2017 @ 12:15 pm

If you love dogs (and who doesn’t?), what more could you want from a show than an entire storyline that revolves around a talking dog and his owner? Luckily, dear dog lovers, that is the premise of ABC’s newest comedy series, Downward Dog, which premieres on the network tonight.

The series stars Allison Tolman, who was nominated for an Emmy for her role in FX's miniseries, Fargo, and most importantly, Ned the dog, who portrays Martin. It is based on a web series and follows Martin and his human mom, Nan (Tolman), as they navigate life together—bad bosses, ex-boyfriends, and all. Downward Dog even made history when it became the first broadcast network to premiere at the Sundance Film Festival this January, where it unsurprisingly received rave reviews.

Read below to see why we already love this show, and tune in tonight at 9:30 PM to meet our new favorite pup, Martin. Don't forget your tissues.

It's Hilarious

The trailer alone had us dying at Martin's hilariously serious narrative—he describes the cat as "an emotional terrorist," thinks that his dog training classes are couple's therapy with Nan, and that when she goes to work, she's just driving around in her car all day. Martin also sounds like a hipster surfer bro trapped in a dog's body, which is incredible in itself. Have you ever wondered what your dog would sound like if he could talk? Yeah, us too, and Martin really delivers.

It's Relatable

The best thing about Nan is that she's completely relatable. She has an on-again, off-again boyfriend whom she can't seem to get over, her boss is a complete jerk, and she's just trying to live life the best way she knows how, so anyone can easily find similarity with their own lives. She is someone you want to root for, and you can see parts of yourself in her.

It's Heartwarming

If you've ever owned a dog, you know that they love you unconditionally, and Martin reveals just what that means to a dog. "I literally can't quit her," he says, which had us tearing up before even seeing the first episode. The show is downright heartwarming, and when Martin describes the first time he ever met Nan, we were in tears (again). We guarantee Downward Dog will be a show that makes you laugh and cry in the best way possible. This is one you won't want to miss.

