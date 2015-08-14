Here's Your First Look at Downton Abbey's Final Season

Your first look at the final season of Downton Abbey has arrived. PBS released official pictures of the hit show's cast and we could not be more excited for Season 6 to kick off on Jan. 3.

The sixth season, which opens in 1925, will highlight the turbulent changes taking place in society will focus on the women's rights movement. We will also get to see Lady Rose and Atticus Aldridge living in New York and Anna Bates face a murder charge. Season 1 of Downton kicked off in 1912 right after the RMS Titanic sank.

“We wanted to close the doors of Downton Abbey when it felt right and natural for the storylines to come together, and when the show was still being enjoyed so much by its fans," Executive Producer Gareth Neame said in a statement. "We can promise a final season full of all the usual drama and intrigue, but with the added excitement of discovering how and where they all end up.”

Castmembers such as Michelle Dockery and Elizabeth McGovern have shared several behind-the-scenes photos of the final days of filming on social media. Take a look at the first official photos from Downton Abbey’s sixth and final season below: