13 of the Dowager Countess of Grantham's Best One-Liners from Downton Abbey

The time has come to say goodbye to Downton Abbey. After five glorious years, the upstair-downstairs drama is airing its final epsiode tonight in a two-hour finale, and while we're definitely not ready to bid adieu to any of our favorite characters, one in particular makes the last episode even more bittersweet: the Dowager Countess, Lady Violet.

Over the past six seasons, she has made us laugh out loud thanks to her witty one-liners and her on-point advice to her family. Who can forget when she famously asked Cousin Matthew: "What is a weekend?" in the first season, or her hilarious banters with Isobel Crawley? Clearly, not us. In honor of her many zingers over the last five years, we've compiled 13 of her best quotes from the show's run. Scroll down to see them all. We'll miss you, Violet!

