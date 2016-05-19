Wait, Did #RichKid’s Morgan Stewart and Brendan Fitzpatrick Elope?!

Last week, #RichKids of Beverly Hills star Morgan Stewart posted the most gorgeous photos from her uber-fabulous wedding to Brendan Fitzpatrick. The bride looked beyond stunning in her two-piece Badgley Mischka dress and Martin Katz jewelry. And can we just talk about their wedding hashtag for a second, #fitzperfectly? I mean…

#fitzperfectly in a two piece moment! We had the best night of our lives and are so thankful to all of our friends and family and to all of YOU for showing us much love. We are painfully hungover and I'm about to order a serious burger! ❤️❤️ A photo posted by Morgan (@boobsandloubs) on May 8, 2016 at 9:49am PDT

However, a new #RichKids sneak peek may reveal that their nuptials weren’t as perfect as we thought. In fact, the couple may have secretly been married already when they said “I do” at the Hummingbird Nest in the Santa Susana Mountains outside L.A. Say whaaa?!

In the clip for Sunday night’s episode, Morgan and her castmates drunkenly head to a wedding chapel in Las Vegas. As the bride-to-be fastens her veil, Dorothy asks, “Are you going to be mad at us that we let you do this?” Something tells us she won't exactly be thrilled...

There's only one way to see if Morgan really went through with it — the ep airs on Sunday night at 10 p.m. on E!. In the meantime, we'll just be sitting over here ogling these pics of Morgan in her dress.

Train LIFE #fitzperfectly A post shared by Morgan Stewart Fitzpatrick (@morganstewart) on May 8, 2016 at 10:38am PDT

She is seriously ALL the wedding goals.