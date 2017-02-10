The Definitive Girls Hookup Chart

After 52 episodes and countless freak-outs, Girls returns for its final season this Sunday. The conclusion of the HBO show has certainly stirred up a great deal of nostalgia–the soundtrack! the surprising cameos!–but nothing has been quite as head spinning as trying to recount just how many hookups have gone down during the last five seasons.

No matter how dedicated a Girls viewer you are, more than a few hookups have faded from memory. Remember that time that Hannah (Lena Dunham) had that crazy fever-dream tryst with a doctor and then ended up playing a topless game of ping-pong in his Brooklyn brownstone? What about when Marnie (Allison Williams) and Jessa (Jemima Kirke) had that weird make-out sesh? And who can forget when Shoshanna (Zosia Mamet) hooked up with that doorman? Everyone, that's who!

Ahead of the series' final season premiere, we've created a detailed flowchart of the show's sexual weirdness over the past five years. Spoiler alert: It's ... a lot.