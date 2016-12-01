8 TV Shows & Specials to Watch in December

Now that it's December, you'd think that holiday specials would dominate the entire month's TV lineup. Wrong! While we're actually looking forward to many festive programs set to air (especially Taraji's White Hot Holidays premiering Dec. 8 on Fox), there is also a slew of new and returning shows worth tuning in to as well.

The month kicks off with a new season of juicy drama The Royals on E!. Then, look out for new series like Hulu's Shut Eye and Fox's Star, which both bow mid-December. Of course, what's December without the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show? The yearly special airs on Dec. 5 and we're looking forward to seeing killer performances by Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars, and The Weeknd. Plus, Bella Hadid makes her VS runway debut.

VIDEO: 5 Dream Shows We’re Dying to See on Taylor Swift's New Channel

Check out the rest of the shows we're DVR'ing and streaming this month below.