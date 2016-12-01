8 TV Shows & Specials to Watch in December

Janelle Grodsky
Dec 01, 2016 @ 3:00 pm

Now that it's December, you'd think that holiday specials would dominate the entire month's TV lineup. Wrong! While we're actually looking forward to many festive programs set to air (especially Taraji's White Hot Holidays premiering Dec. 8 on Fox), there is also a slew of new and returning shows worth tuning in to as well.

The month kicks off with a new season of juicy drama The Royals on E!. Then, look out for new series like Hulu's Shut Eye and Fox's Star, which both bow mid-December. Of course, what's December without the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show? The yearly special airs on Dec. 5 and we're looking forward to seeing killer performances by Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars, and The Weeknd. Plus, Bella Hadid makes her VS runway debut.

Check out the rest of the shows we're DVR'ing and streaming this month below.

1 of 8 Courtesy of E!

The Royals

The third season of the E! series will kick off with a major reveal: whether or not Prince Robert (the rightful heir to the throne) is alive. As for what's going on with the rest of that crazy royal family, you'll have to tune in to find out. (Dec. 4, 10 p.m. ET on E!)

2 of 8 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Kendall, Gigi, Bella, oh my! This year, the Victoria's Secret Angels will make their way down the runway in Paris. Look out for model Jasmine Tookes wearing the $3 million Fantasy Bra. Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars, and The Weeknd will perform. (Dec. 5, 10 p.m. ET on CBS)

3 of 8 Trae Patton/NBC

HAIRSPRAY LIVE!

NBC's latest live event will take on the classic, Tony Award-winning musical Hairspray Live! Newcomer Maddie Baillio plays Tracy Turnblad and stars alongside Jennifer Hudson, Kristin Chenoweth, Ariana Grande, Derek Hough, Dove Cameron, and more. (Dec. 7, 8 p.m. ET on NBC)

4 of 8 David Bukach/Hulu

SHUT EYE

Hulu's newest original series will explore the world of Los Angeles's psychic storefronts and the organized crime that runs them. Jeffrey Donovan, Emmanuelle Chriqui, KaDee Strickland, Isabella Rossellini, and David Zayas star. (Dec. 7, midnight on Hulu)

5 of 8 Michael Yarish/Netflix

Fuller House

Fuller House returns for a second season on Netflix. This time around, the show will focus specifically on D.J.'s (Candace Bure) family with a handful of guest appearances by original cast members Bob Saget, John Stamos, Lori Laughlin, and Dave Coulier. (Dec. 9, all episodes on Netflix)

6 of 8 Christopher Rafael/Amazon

Mozart in the Jungle

Our favorite composer is back! Season Three picks up with Rodrigo (Gael García Bernal) heading to Italy to conduct opera diva Alessandra (Monica Bellucci) in a much-anticipated concert. Meanwhile, Hailey (Lola Kirke) is dabbling in conducting herself, traveling across Europe with a different ensemble. (Dec. 9, all episodes on Amazon)

7 of 8 Courtesy of FOX

STAR

This new series from Lee Daniels (creator of Empire) focuses on three talented singers with ambitions of stardom as they clamor their way through the cut-throat music business and hope to land on top. Jude Demorest, Ryan Destiny, and Brittany O'Grady star, alongside Queen Latifah and Benjamin Bratt. (Dec. 14, 9 p.m. ET on Fox)

8 of 8 Liane Hentscher/Amazon/Courtesy of The Everett Collection

THE MAN IN THE HIGH CASTLE

The second season of the dark Amazon drama is set to return and you can expect even more unrest in the faux, Nazi America. Plus, two new characters will show up: a high-ranking Nazi official with possible ties to Joe Blake (Luke Kleintank) and a leader of the West Coast Renaissance Movement. (Dec. 16, all episodes on Amazon)

