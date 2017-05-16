See All the Dazzling Outfits Worn on Last Night’s Dancing with the Stars Semi-Finals

David Livingston/Getty
Courtney Higgs
May 16, 2017

Oh boy, the tension is mounting on Dancing with the Stars. Last night’s semi-finals were proof that the stakes are higher than ever, and as such, the contestants are pulling out all the stops. The lifts! The lunges! The intensity was so high that at certain moments, we even found ourselves holding our breath. With all that pressure, it seems there’s one area where our fierce competitors are determined to (literally) shine: The costume department, of course!

The DWTS costume designers really outdid themselves this week. From a golden gymnast look to some velvety blue goodness, the stars and their partners all looked pretty badass. Here’s what everyone wore.

1 of 4 David Livingston/Getty

DAVID ROSS AND LINDSAY ARNOLD

Ross is technically the star of this duo, but like a true gentleman, his look took a backseat to his partner’s spicy gown for this killer tango to “Castle on the Hill” by Ed Sheeran. Ballroom pro Arnold showed lots of skin in a baby blue velvet number, complete with cutout details embellished with sparkly appliqué. But don’t be fooled—Ross had a little shimmer going underneath his blue jacket, too.

2 of 4 David Livingston/Getty

NORMANI KORDEI AND VALENTIN CHMERKOVSKIY

If you think you've seen every imaginable iteration of a 1920s inspired flapper dress—you're right, you probably have. But the purple, fringy one Kordei wore last night for her inspired jazz number was so, so good! Not only did it fit the singer perfectly, but it moved so well as she jumped and jived.

3 of 4 David Livingston/Getty

SIMONE BILES AND SASHA FARBER

Going for gold is something Biles is obviously used to, and her costume last night conveyed that sentiment. She twirled through her emotional rumba, set to Demi Lovato’s “Skyscraper,” in a glittery gold leotard and sash, not unlike something you might see her wear while killing a floor routine! And although her journey on the show ended last night, she's still golden in our book!

4 of 4 David Livingston/Getty

RASHAD JENNINGS AND EMMA SLATER

Jennings put his athletic agility to the test this week with an upbeat quickstep. The jewels on the lapels of his blue silk jacket twinkled, in true DWTS fashion, while his partner conjured the dancing lady emoji in a blue gown that had enough ruffles for the both of them!

