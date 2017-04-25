Here's What Each Couple Wore on Last Night's Epic Dancing with the Stars

Courtney Higgs
Apr 25, 2017

The eight remaining couples on Dancing with the Stars took us for a stroll down memory lane last night, as they danced to some of the most iconic boy band and girl group tunes in musical history. Hits like TLC's "Waterfalls," *NSYNC's "I Want You Back,"  and Destiny's Child's "Survivor" served as the evening's soundtrack, and veteran boy bander (and DWTS alum) Nick Carter of the Backstreet Boys was even in the building serving as a guest judge. All in all, it was a good old fashioned girls vs. boys kind of night. Here's what everyone wore.

 

1 of 8 ABC/Eric McCandless

RASHAD JENNINGS & EMMA SLATER

The NFL star and his partner skipped through their tango to “Reach Out, I’ll Be There” by The Four Tops. They looked like true Motown classics in purple sequined ensembles.

2 of 8 ABC/Eric McCandless

NANCY KERRIGAN & ARTEM CHIGVINTSEV

Kerrigan was almost unrecognizable in this look, which saw her sporting vampy makeup, an edgy, two-toned gown and biker boots. It was the perfect look for her high inensity paso doble to "Free Your Mind” by En Vogue.

3 of 8 ABC/Eric McCandless

DAVID ROSS & LINDSAY ARNOLD

The MLB champ and his partner brought the heat (and the lifts!) to their Argentine tango, done to *NSYNC's "I Want You Back." They danced about in matching, deep merlot hued duds.

4 of 8 ABC/Eric McCandless

BONNER BOLTON & SHARNA BURGESS

Hubba, hubba! Did these two just shoot the cover of an erotic novel? Bolton's open white shirt and Burgess's gauzy dress oozed romance as they spun through their rumba to “I Want It That Way” by Backstreet Boys.

5 of 8 ABC/Eric McCandless

SIMONE BILES & SASHA FARBER

The gymnast channeled her inner Beyoncé as she and her partner danced a samba to “Survivor” by Destiny’s Child. Their warrior themed looks showed off lots of skin, but still managed to look fierce AF.

6 of 8 ABC/Eric McCandless

HEATHER MORRIS & MAKSIM CHMERKOVSKIY

We're not sure if it was their flawless rumba to TLC's “Waterfalls" or Morris's killer red dress that earned this pair a perfect score last night. We're sad to see them go, but they sure did leave on a fashion high note!

7 of 8 ABC/Eric McCandless

NORMANI KORDEI & VALENTIN CHMERKOVSKIY

The DWTS costume department dressed this real-life girl group member and her partner in full on construction site chic for this week's look. They twirled around a makeshift man-hole for their Salsa to “When I Grow Up” by The Pussycat Dolls.

8 of 8 ABC/Eric McCandless

NICK VIALL & PETA MURGATROYD

These two were the picture of California dreamin' in their bright, beachy looks. Absolutely nothing else would have been appropriate for their high energy Jive to “Fun, Fun, Fun” by The Beach Boys!

