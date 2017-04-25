Here's What Each Couple Wore on Last Night's Epic Dancing with the Stars

The eight remaining couples on Dancing with the Stars took us for a stroll down memory lane last night, as they danced to some of the most iconic boy band and girl group tunes in musical history. Hits like TLC's "Waterfalls," *NSYNC's "I Want You Back," and Destiny's Child's "Survivor" served as the evening's soundtrack, and veteran boy bander (and DWTS alum) Nick Carter of the Backstreet Boys was even in the building serving as a guest judge. All in all, it was a good old fashioned girls vs. boys kind of night. Here's what everyone wore.

WATCH: 9 Julianne Hough Quotes to Get You Through the Day