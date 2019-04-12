Why Daenerys is Going to Dress Totally Different on This Season of Game of Thrones

Image zoom Macall B. Polay/HBO

Over the past seven seasons of Game of Thrones, fans watched Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) transform from a bartering chip in male-dominated power games into the Queen of Motherf—ing Dragons. As she shed the old life and embraced the new, her style also evolved, reflecting the dramatic twists and turns on her path to becoming a Westerosi political powerhouse. Ahead of season 8, we’re looking forward to seeing her complete her transformation and attempt to claim her birthright — and we have reason to believe there will be a whole new wardrobe involved.

First, let’s look back at our one true queen’s fashion choices over the years. In our first glimpse of Dany in season 1, she wore a simple, lavender dress with an open back. Later in the episode, she changed into a sheer, virginal white shift for her first meeting with Khal Drogo (Jason Momoa). Her clothing was soft and delicate, well-suited for a character being used as a pawn by her brother in a campaign to build an army to invade Westeros. Daenerys’ clothes reflected her situation — being young, innocent, and powerless.

RELATED: A Definitive Ranking of the Best Hair on Game of Thrones

Of course, that didn’t last long.

As Khaleesi of the Dothraki, Dany began to embrace her power and her womanhood. Midriff-baring leathers were the order of the day — coupled with her loose, unbound hair, Dany’s look got fiercer and wilder. After Drogo’s death, she ended up in another foreign city, Qarth. In what becomes fairly common practice in later seasons, she adopted the local style and wore long, flowing silhouettes with layers of sheer organza draped over the shoulders and belted at the waist. Eventually, she transitioned to a more commanding and kickass wardrobe, dropping the gauzy frocks for cleaner lines and more form-fitting dresses.

Image zoom HBO

At the end of season 7, she finally hit Westeros. And once again, her whole look changed.

Season 7 Dany was all about a military vibe: strong shoulders, sturdier fabrics, and higher necklines. She also experienced something in season 7 that she never has before: winter. Wearing calf-length white fur with asymmetrical lapels and dragon-scale detailing, winter came for Daenerys, and she answered the fashion call.

“I really wanted there to be a definite shift in her look as she embraces aiding Jon’s team trapped north of the wall,” Game of Thrones lead costume designer Michele Clapton told InStyle in a post-season 7 interview. “I also wanted a sense of great beauty and drama. Dany is elevating her look to that of Warrior Queen, with the beautiful silver Mother of Dragons chain worn across her chest in military style, completing the look.”

Image zoom Courtesy HBO

And as the previews for season 8 indicate, Dany is about to get another stunning coat — with a few distinct changes.

It's similar to the coat from season 7, but tucked between each row of white fur is a rich, red lining. We saw Dany incorporate bits of red into her wardrobe last season, and fan theories about what the red meant ran the gamut. Is she Azor Ahai reborn, the prince who was promised, prophesied hero and savior of Westeros? Is the red foreshadowing a heinous and bloody end for the Dragon Queen? Or, more pragmatically, is she embracing her Targaryen heritage and throwing their colors?

Aside from this season’s coat, we see Daenerys in dark colors, what Clapton called “the Targaryen style” — broad, dramatic shoulders, tapered waist — with fur details and what appears to be more red sprinkled in. If Daenerys is finally channeling her true Targaryen (for better or worse) season 8 promises to bring us more red, more military-style tailoring, and more drama.

Assuming a march south and the long-awaited reckoning with Cersei (Lena Headey), we could have a few no-fur episodes, if the winter in King’s Landing is less brutal than in the north. It will be interesting to see if Dany falls back on her history of adopting local styles or if she goes all-in on the battle-chic look we loved from last season — fur and leather, epaulets and chains, maybe even a belted high-neck tunic and pants. Whatever her wardrobe choices for the final season, we can’t wait to see what’s in store for Dany as she becomes Queen of Westeros...or doesn’t.