Courteney Cox Just Teased New Details About the Friends Reunion
Isn't that just kick-you-in-the-crotch spit-on-your-neck fantastic?
Courteney Cox just spilled some major tea (or Central Perk coffee, if you will) about the upcoming highly-anticipated Friends reunion on HBO Max.
During a virtual appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres show that will air today, Cox revealed that filming the reunion was actually quite "emotional" for her and her co-stars, Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, and Matt LeBlanc.
"It was so unbelievable, so emotional," she told DeGeneres. "It's an unscripted reunion and we got to be on Stage 24 for the first time all of us in, I forget how many years. 15 years? 17 years?"
She continued, "It was great. It was really fun. We had a lot of special surprises – and it was fantastic. It really was."
She also opened up about the iconic footage of the crew dancing in the fountain that was used in the show's opening credits for all 10 seasons. And while it looked like these friends were having a great time, the truth of the matter is they had been in wet in the fountain filming for hours.
"We were in that fountain for a long time," she revealed. "Somebody thought that would just be really fun, and let me tell you what happens: it's not fun to be dancing in a fountain for hours and hours."
"I remember Matthew Perry saying at one point — and we didn't know each other that well at that point — but I remember, and this is so Matthew but he was like, 'can't remember a time that I wasn't in this fountain."
HBO Max has yet to announce the release date for the special, but we could not BE more excited!