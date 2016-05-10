Christina Milian Reveals the Most Surprising Thing About Her Grandfathered Co-Star John Stamos

John Stamos may play a grandparent on Grandfathered—but to his co-star Christina Milian, he’ll always be Uncle Jesse.

Last week, Milian stopped by InStyle’s New York City headquarters and revealed what it’s really like to work with Stamos on the Fox series, which airs its season finale tonight at 8:30 p.m. ET. She plays the girlfriend of Josh Peck’s character in the sitcom, but it was Stamos’s Elvis-loving Full House character that first had Milian saying “Have mercy” back in the day.

“I was definitely a Full House fan,” she said. “I had a big, big crush on Uncle Jesse—I think that every girl [and] woman did. He had that hair, and he dressed really cool. He seemed like the cool uncle that you wanted to run away with.”

When Milian met Stamos IRL, he lived up to the hype. “Working with John Stamos is a ton of fun,” she said. “He’s just the biggest sweetheart—and he’s just still gorgeous as can be. Such a hottie!” Of course, it’s what’s under the surface that Milian really appreciates. “He’s very charming and charismatic,” she said.

But it’s Stamos’s way with children that most impressed Milian, who has a 6-year-old daughter herself. “When you see the guys, Josh and John, both of them are fantastic with kids,” she said. “They’re actually better with the kids than the girls are on the show—including myself, and I have a daughter! It’s great to see that.”

Press play on the Facebook Live broadcast below to hear Milian dish on working with Stamos, plus chat about her role in the upcoming Rocky Horror Picture Show reboot and filming her E! reality series, Christina Milian Turned Up. And be on the lookout for more broadcasts on InStyle’s Facebook page!