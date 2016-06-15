5 Things You Didn’t Know about Baby Daddy’s Chelsea Kane

You might recognize Chelsea Kane from Baby Daddy, Freeform’s hit sitcom about a young bartender/single dad (Jean-Luc Bilodeau) raising his daughter with the help of his brother (Derek Theler) and best friend (Tahj Mowry). As Riley, a young lawyer and quirky friend of the boys, Kane finds herself in some sticky, yet hilarious, situations onscreen—including a love triangle with two of her hot costars.

Off-screen, Kane’s life is just as entertaining. She recently sat down with InStyle’s Los Angeles office to talk traveling the globe, schmoozing with comedy legends (Betty White!), and getting star-struck by Lisa Vanderpump of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Read on for a few of our favorite Kane stories—and some only-in-L.A. moments.

Gilles Mingasson/Freeform

Kane has a full bar in her Baby Daddy dressing room, dubbed “Bar Chelsea,” where she entertains some unlikely visitors.

It started after a Christmas party one year. Everyone ended up in my dressing room and then people kept coming back, so the show built me a wraparound bar with bar stools and I invested in a neon light. People know that when the light is on, everyone is welcome. Our studio is next door to Hot in Cleveland, so one time after the show when everyone came over, all of a sudden, Betty White was there.

Kane has traveled through Europe with co-star Jean-Luc Bilodeau.

Jean-Luc (above, left) was planning to go by himself. He was actually following a trip his parents took on their honeymoon, which I thought was pretty cool. We backpacked together in Europe for two months last year. He shaved his head, I dyed my hair brown; we stayed in hostels the whole time. It was us and like six other dudes in bunk beds, it was an experience.

Kane has been inside the former Laurel Canyon apartment of Mama Cass Elliot from legendary band, The Mamas and Papas.

Laurel Canyon was famous in the 1960s and the ’70s for the music scene. The Mamas and the Papas lived there, Joni Mitchell … the apartment right behind Pace restaurant is Jim Morrison’s from The Doors. The rumor is Mama Cass actually lived underneath Pace’s market, so if you ever want to take someone through a weird history moment in L.A., ask the guy behind the deli counter in the market if you can see Mama Cass’s apartment. It’s the weirdest experience, but he takes you downstairs and while it’s still dark, he’ll turn on the music and "All the leaves are brown…" starts playing.

Eric McCandless/Freeform

The cast and crew of Baby Daddy are obsessed with The Bachelor.

We have dating pools on the whole set of Baby Daddy. I am obsessed with The Bachelor. I would actually go on it! We have huge viewing parties and like a fantasy football league of the contestants. The thing I love the most is the people who come out of the woodwork that are closeted Bachelor fans. The boys are obsessed. They won’t admit it, but it’s on their DVR.

She’s run into Real Housewife of Beverly Hills star Lisa Vanderpump—literally.

When I first moved to L.A. I was driving my little VW Bug and I hit this Bentley, of course. I’m on Santa Monica Boulevard and I burst into tears and everyone is like "Way to go." And all of a sudden this camera crew starts popping out around me. I’m crying, and Lisa Vanderpump gets out of the car, like "What, were you not paying attention?" And I thought my life was over!

