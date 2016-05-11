Chelsea Handler Wants Her New Netflix Talk Show to Be a Vacation for Her Viewers

Today is the day, people! Our favorite funny gal Chelsea Handler’s new talk show, Chelsea makes its debut on Netflix, and we couldn't be more excited for her return to television. This is a talk show like you’ve never seen before: While there will be live segments taped in front of an audience, the comedian will also be traveling around the world, taking her viewers to places they may never experience otherwise. In an interview with InStyle, Handler hilariously dubbed herself, “A broad abroad.”

Courtesy Netflix

It’s pretty obvious by now that Handler has no problem laying it all on the table in the name of comedy, telling InStyle, "I have no problem making a fool out of myself for the sake of everyone else." Topics on the show will cover everything including politics, sports, health, and different cultures, and the hostess is not afraid to address questions that many viewers may have themselves. “I don’t have a problem being embarrassed and I feel like there are so many questions to ask and little things that we all pretend we know that we don’t know, so why not kind of highlight all of that and have fun while we’re doing it?” she said. For Handler, there really is no such thing as a stupid question.

For the travel portion of the show, Handler told us, “I wanted it to be kind of an excursion, you know? A lot of people don’t ever get to go to Tokyo or Moscow or Mexico City. I want to just show everybody what I’m seeing. Because I love to travel, and if Netflix is going to let me film it, let’s film everything and show everybody all the fun stuff that’s going on in the world.” Handler will be immersing herself in each city with hands-on experiences (as seen in the above and below photos), which will surely make for some hilarious television.

Courtesy Netflix

Basically, Handler wants her new show to feel as if the audience is traveling right alongside her. “I’m always on vacation with my friends,” she explained. “I’m always doing these trips with people, and I want to share that with everybody–I want everyone to feel like they’re on vacation with me.” Well, we can’t wait to be a part of her adventures (and to find out what’s actually going on in the above pictures!). New 30-minute episodes will air Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays at 12:01 A.M. PST exclusively on Netflix.