Cersei Lannister’s Best Quotes Ever on Game of Thrones

As any Game of Thrones fan can tell you, Cersei Lannister is one badass queen. Whether she’s scheming to outsmart her enemies or using her power to simply get what she wants, Cersei (played by Lena Headey) never lets her guard down. She’s the one person in Westeros that no one wants to mess with—and if anyone chooses to cross her, well, the quick-with-a-comeback queen will quite literally have their head.

At least that’s how things were up until last season, when we saw Cersei’s far-from-glamorous fall from grace at the hands of the High Sparrow. After being held prisoner in a dungeon cell, Cersei finally agreed to confess her adulterous sins (although she refused to admit to her incestuous relationship with her brother, Jaime). But the High Sparrow wasn’t done with Cersei yet. He revealed that she'll still have to stand trial and ordered her long hair to be cut off before forcing her to walk through the streets of Kings Landing stark naked.

With Season 6 premiering tonight at 9 p.m. on HBO, we’re ready to see Cersei pick up the pieces and—hopefully—start calling the shots again. And we can only imagine that the first person on her hit-list will be the woman who followed her through the streets ringing a bell and chanting, “Shame.”

Scroll down for 17 of the queen’s most memorable quotes ever on GoT.