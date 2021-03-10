These New Photos of the 'Gossip Girl' Cast on the Steps of the Met Are Basically a Fashion Campaign
Good morning, Upper East Siders
Spotted: the cast of the HBO Gossip Girl reboot on the steps of the Met looking in outfits so chic, they'd make Blair Waldorf jealous.
On March 9, the new cast of the reboot (which includes Eli Brown, Zion Moreno, Jordan Alexander, Tavi Gevinson, Emily Alyn Lind, Savannah Smith, and Thomas Doherty) was photographed filming on the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art (The famous hangout spot of their predecessors Blair and Serena van der Woodsen.)
Yes, your favorites are noticeably absent from that list. While the show may play "where are they now?" with the original cast — Blake Lively, Leighton Meester, Penn Badgley, Chase Crawford, Ed Westwick — and hopefully sneak in a few cameos here or there, the reboot will focus a new set of impossibly stylish and rich teens living in the Upper East Side of Manhattan. One actress, who will be returning? Kristen Bell will return as the voice of the infamous Gossip Girl.
The show is set to pickup eight years after the original CW show left off, but will feature a much more progressive group of teens. The clique will be more representative of all teens with much more "diverse and queer" members.
Another aspect that's very 2021? The reboot will be inundated with all of the latest technology — so forget those Gossip Girls blog posts. Here's to hoping for some shady TikToks from the GG account.
As for the release date? That's a kind of a secret I'll never tell. (Well, we don't actually the know the specific date, but it is due out sometime in 2021.) You know you love me.