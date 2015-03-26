Cashmere Mafia: Dressing for Success

InStyle.com
Mar 26, 2015 @ 11:10 am
lucy liu, cashmere mafia
pinterest
Episode 106: Dog Eat Dog
MIA, a master of diplomacy, realizes she's not in love with Dr. Jason Chun during this cordial break-up scene. She looks doll-like in a hooded fur jacket.

GET MIA'S LOOK:
Coat newport-news.com
Courtesy of Sony Pictures Television and Patrick Harbron
Episode 105: Yours, Mine, & Hers
pinterest
Episode 105: Yours, Mine, & Hers

MIA makes a strong presentation in a tweed Carolina Herrera suit, purple Ungaro belt and opal necklace by Vhernier.

GET MIA'S LOOK:
Jacket macys.com
Belt saks.com
Necklace bluefly.com


For more, check out cashmeremafia.com
Courtesy of
Episode 104: Stay With Me
pinterest
Episode 104: Stay With Me

MIA knows no limits to excess when dressing for her job in advertising. Here the sassy Mia wears an orange fur cape over a Valentino suit. The plastic bag is vintage as are the brown suede gloves and lion head earrings.

GET MIA'S LOOK:
Cape neimanmarcus.com
Skirt bloomingdales.com
Bag neimanmarcus.com
Earrings netayajewelry.stores.yahoo.net
Gloves overland.com

Sony Pictures Television
Episode 101: Conference Call
pinterest
Episode 101: Conference Call

MIA (left), JULIET (center) and CAITLIN (right) deal with heightened emotions during a girls lunch out.

GET MIA'S LOOK:
Suit neimanmarcus.com
Shoes net-a-porter.com
Handbag neimanmarcus.com
Belt leatherskirts.com
Gloves wilsonsleather.com
Earrings urbanoutfitters.com

GET JULIET'S LOOK:
Blouse nordstrom.com
Tank bluefly.com
Skirt leatherskirts.com
Shoes urbanoutfitters.com
Belt neimanmarcus.com
Earrings jewelelegance.com
Cuff bergdorfgoodman.com

GET CAITLIN'S LOOK:
Blouse revolveclothing.com
Jeans zappos.com
Belt yoox.com
Handbag bluefly.com
Cuff ccskye.com
Earrings eluxury.com



For more, visit cashmeremafia.com
Sony Pictures Television
Pilot
pinterest
Pilot

ZOE (left), CAITLIN (center) and JULIET (right)-all wearing an array of party frocks (with equally varying necklines)-toast to their friend Mia's exciting news.

GET ZOE'S LOOK:
Dress bluefly.com
Bracelet barneys.com

GET CAITLIN'S LOOK:
Dress neimanmarcus.com
Belt saks.com
Earrings marciano.com
Bracelet saks.com

GET JULIET'S LOOK:
Dress saks.com
Gloves overland.com


Sony Pictures Television
The Gloves are On
pinterest
The Gloves are On
Get ready to drool: the four executives in ABC's Cashmere Mafia have the money (and style) to buy the hottest designer clothing. "I anticipate high end for all," says costume designer Patricia Field, "but each with her own unique style."
The show airs on Wednesdays at 10 p.m., following Grey's Anatomy, starting January 9th.

THE LOOK (from left to right)
Bonnie Sommerville wears a white Norma Kamali for Everlast coast, GoldSign jeans, a Jack Rabbit belt and shoes from Bottega Veneta.
Frances O'Connor looks sophisticated in a Moschino skirt, Carlos Falchi gloves and Christian Louboutin shoes.
On Lucy Liu: Vintage YSL dress and red Alexander McQueen pumps.
Miranda Otto wears an Armani Collection coat over a Piazza Sempione dress, vintage gloves, and Christian Louboutin heels.

Courtesy of Sony Pictures Television
Cashmere Mafia, Bonnie Somerville, Lucy Liu, Miranda Otto, Frances O'Connor, Patricia Field, Jason Wu, Valentino, Cavalli, Fendi
pinterest
New York's Power Players
THE LOOK
Bonnie Somerville wears a metallic Jason Wu; Lucy Liu stands out in a Valentino cape; Miranda Otto wears an elaborate Cavalli coat and Frances O'Connor dresses up a white trench with a Fendi bag and Louboutins.

Check back Thursdays to see weekly looks from the show!
Sony Pictures Television
Cashmere Mafia, Liu, Valentino, Piazza Sempione
pinterest
Cashmere Mafia
Liu's character, Mia, draws all eyes with a red Valentino cape; try this Piazza Sempione coat for similar style.

Wool Piazza Sempione coat, $1655; at Piazza Sempione stores.
Time Inc. Digital Studio
Cashmere Mafia, Nine West, Macy's
pinterest
Cashmere Mafia
Dress up three-quarter-length sleeves with long leather gloves.

Ten-button Nine West gloves, $125; available only at Macy's East.
Time Inc. Digital Studio
1 of 10

Advertisement
1 of 9 Courtesy of Sony Pictures Television and Patrick Harbron

Episode 106: Dog Eat Dog

MIA, a master of diplomacy, realizes she's not in love with Dr. Jason Chun during this cordial break-up scene. She looks doll-like in a hooded fur jacket.

GET MIA'S LOOK:
Coat newport-news.com
Advertisement
2 of 9 Courtesy of

Episode 105: Yours, Mine, & Hers


MIA makes a strong presentation in a tweed Carolina Herrera suit, purple Ungaro belt and opal necklace by Vhernier.

GET MIA'S LOOK:
Jacket macys.com
Belt saks.com
Necklace bluefly.com


For more, check out cashmeremafia.com
3 of 9 Sony Pictures Television

Episode 104: Stay With Me


MIA knows no limits to excess when dressing for her job in advertising. Here the sassy Mia wears an orange fur cape over a Valentino suit. The plastic bag is vintage as are the brown suede gloves and lion head earrings.

GET MIA'S LOOK:
Cape neimanmarcus.com
Skirt bloomingdales.com
Bag neimanmarcus.com
Earrings netayajewelry.stores.yahoo.net
Gloves overland.com

Advertisement
4 of 9 Sony Pictures Television

Episode 101: Conference Call


MIA (left), JULIET (center) and CAITLIN (right) deal with heightened emotions during a girls lunch out.

GET MIA'S LOOK:
Suit neimanmarcus.com
Shoes net-a-porter.com
Handbag neimanmarcus.com
Belt leatherskirts.com
Gloves wilsonsleather.com
Earrings urbanoutfitters.com

GET JULIET'S LOOK:
Blouse nordstrom.com
Tank bluefly.com
Skirt leatherskirts.com
Shoes urbanoutfitters.com
Belt neimanmarcus.com
Earrings jewelelegance.com
Cuff bergdorfgoodman.com

GET CAITLIN'S LOOK:
Blouse revolveclothing.com
Jeans zappos.com
Belt yoox.com
Handbag bluefly.com
Cuff ccskye.com
Earrings eluxury.com



For more, visit cashmeremafia.com
Advertisement
5 of 9 Sony Pictures Television

Pilot


ZOE (left), CAITLIN (center) and JULIET (right)-all wearing an array of party frocks (with equally varying necklines)-toast to their friend Mia's exciting news.

GET ZOE'S LOOK:
Dress bluefly.com
Bracelet barneys.com

GET CAITLIN'S LOOK:
Dress neimanmarcus.com
Belt saks.com
Earrings marciano.com
Bracelet saks.com

GET JULIET'S LOOK:
Dress saks.com
Gloves overland.com


Advertisement
6 of 9 Courtesy of Sony Pictures Television

The Gloves are On

Get ready to drool: the four executives in ABC's Cashmere Mafia have the money (and style) to buy the hottest designer clothing. "I anticipate high end for all," says costume designer Patricia Field, "but each with her own unique style."
The show airs on Wednesdays at 10 p.m., following Grey's Anatomy, starting January 9th.

THE LOOK (from left to right)
Bonnie Sommerville wears a white Norma Kamali for Everlast coast, GoldSign jeans, a Jack Rabbit belt and shoes from Bottega Veneta.
Frances O'Connor looks sophisticated in a Moschino skirt, Carlos Falchi gloves and Christian Louboutin shoes.
On Lucy Liu: Vintage YSL dress and red Alexander McQueen pumps.
Miranda Otto wears an Armani Collection coat over a Piazza Sempione dress, vintage gloves, and Christian Louboutin heels.

Advertisement
7 of 9 Sony Pictures Television

New York's Power Players

THE LOOK
Bonnie Somerville wears a metallic Jason Wu; Lucy Liu stands out in a Valentino cape; Miranda Otto wears an elaborate Cavalli coat and Frances O'Connor dresses up a white trench with a Fendi bag and Louboutins.

Check back Thursdays to see weekly looks from the show!
Advertisement
8 of 9 Time Inc. Digital Studio

Cashmere Mafia

Liu's character, Mia, draws all eyes with a red Valentino cape; try this Piazza Sempione coat for similar style.

Wool Piazza Sempione coat, $1655; at Piazza Sempione stores.
Advertisement
9 of 9 Time Inc. Digital Studio

Cashmere Mafia

Dress up three-quarter-length sleeves with long leather gloves.

Ten-button Nine West gloves, $125; available only at Macy's East.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!