Cashmere Mafia: Dressing for Success

6 of 9 Courtesy of Sony Pictures Television

The Gloves are On

Get ready to drool: the four executives in ABC's Cashmere Mafia have the money (and style) to buy the hottest designer clothing. "I anticipate high end for all," says costume designer Patricia Field, "but each with her own unique style."

The show airs on Wednesdays at 10 p.m., following Grey's Anatomy, starting January 9th.



THE LOOK (from left to right)

Bonnie Sommerville wears a white Norma Kamali for Everlast coast, GoldSign jeans, a Jack Rabbit belt and shoes from Bottega Veneta.

Frances O'Connor looks sophisticated in a Moschino skirt, Carlos Falchi gloves and Christian Louboutin shoes.

On Lucy Liu: Vintage YSL dress and red Alexander McQueen pumps.

Miranda Otto wears an Armani Collection coat over a Piazza Sempione dress, vintage gloves, and Christian Louboutin heels.



