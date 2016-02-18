Broad City’s Style Is No Joke—Check Out 5 Fashion Risks from the Upcoming Season

With the third season of the raunchy comedy Broad City returning this week, so too will its LOL-inducing stars Abbi Jacobson and Ilana Glazer and their crazy—and often misguided—outfits. But there is a method to the quirk you see onscreen, as costume designer Staci Greenbaum explained for InStyle's February issue.

“I work hard to make sure these two don’t look perfect,” Greenbaum told us. “With Abbi, she has a clear idea of who she wants to be, and she’s trying to figure out her style as she goes. Meanwhile, Ilana is so unapologetically confident that she redefines sexy. She can slip on a jersey without any pants and emanate coolness. Not everything they wear is flattering, but their outfits are certainly ballsy. That’s the point: Through Abbi and Ilana, I want to show that it’s OK to stumble. You don’t always have to get it right, but it is just so freaking fun to take some risks.”

So what risks will we see this season? Greenbaum took us on set with her in Brooklyn—and inside her wardrobe trailer—to pick out five significant items Glazer and Jacobson will wear in season three. Scroll down to see what they are and why they matter. 

A Pair of Delicate Earrings for Abbi

“Abbi gets promoted this season to a trainer at Solstice, which is a dream come true for her. She is the one who keeps a photo of Oprah on her wall. So buying these Catbird earrings signified celebrating a mini success. It’s like that feeling when you’ve been eyeing an item for a really long time and then you get them because you think you deserve them. Everyone has something like that—something they think is a good investment.”

Old-School Kicks for Ilana

“We are making these Reeboks happen for Ilana. She’s someone who looks at something and thinks, ‘That’s dope, I need it now.’ It doesn’t matter the price or if she can afford it. She’d rather buy something cool than pay her rent. Everyone knows somebody like that—the person who won’t go to get dinner because it’s too expensive, but then shows up later with a new designer bag.”

Colored Jeans for Abbi

“This pair of Current/Elliott denim is fun and colorful, and it’s a nod to how the original Abbi used to be—someone who is between being on-trend and being a little bit off. It’s like she’s effortless but also putting in so much effort.”

A Customizable Hat for Ilana

“This hat is by Brick Brick, and I customized it so the letters say different things, like Lincoln or Bad. It’s a unique piece, for sure. And it’s also not cheap. With Abbi, you can explain everything that she wears as a look that she’s trying. But with Ilana, as this hat represents, you look at her and think, ‘What are you doing?’”

Crazy Pants for Ilana

“I’m obsessed with these red pants Ilana wears from Ace and Jig. What is so great about this show, with every step forward they take, they also take three steps back. A lot of people ask questions about the evolution of their characters and how are we going to see them grow. But their growth comes in a lot of forms. Showing that is the best part.”

