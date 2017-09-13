How to Copy Ilana Wexler's Impeccable Style from Broad City

Comedy Central
Jane Asher
Sep 13, 2017 @ 4:45 pm

When it comes to the joys of Broad Cityfashion isn't quite the first word that comes to mind. BFFs Abbi (Abbi Jacobson) and Ilana (Ilana Glazer) may have some serious comedic chops, but their outfits don't exactly leave us on the floor in awe. That being said, Ilana's style is one-of-a-kind, a true mastery of pulling random pieces together and making it work. Her lewks in two words? "YAS QUEEN!!"

In an Ilana Wexler outfit formula, a few things are certain: Something will be tight, an odd accessory will be added that maybe shouldn't have been, and when it comes to tops, the higher the crop, the better. A few of Ilana's outfits have stood out over Broad City's three seasons, and here, we're going to help you re-create the look at home, just in time for Halloween and/or your next big interview.

VIDEO: Broad City’s Ilana Glazer Is Officially a Married Woman

 

We can't wait to see the getups season four brings us! Tune into the season premiere tonight at 10:30 pm E.T. on Comedy Central. 

 

1 of 5 Courtesy (4)

For a Fancy Rooftop Party

Not pictured here: Ilana's J. Lo-esque ponytail extension that hung down to her butt. Get the outfit: Spanx sheer crop top, $48, nordstrom.com; Jersey micro mini skirt, $8, boohoo.com; Bedazzled slingback pumps, $70, nordstrom.com.

Advertisement
2 of 5 Courtesy (5)

For Brunch with the Bestie

Just make sure not to sit on the back of a W.B. Mason truck and accidentally hook your chain-link belt to it. Get the outfit: High waisted denim shorts, $48, topshop.com; White tank top, $18, ae.com; Glitter trucker hat, $15, amazon.com; Chain link belt, $58, etsy.com.

3 of 5 Courtesy (5)

For a Trip to the Co-op

So many YAAASSSS vibes in this particular get-up. Get the outfit: Mesh crop top, $40, footlocker.com; Strappy bralette, $28, freepeople.com; Tie-dye leggings, $78, athleta.com; Fringe fanny pack, $51, asos.com.

Advertisement
4 of 5 Courtesy (4)

For a Fancy Dinner Date

Caution: If you are allergic to shellfish, do not order the oyster tower, no matter how expensively delicious it is. Gold embroidered skirt, $15, boohoo.com; Corset-style crop top, $55, nordstrom.com; Two-tone pumps, $85, nordstrom.com.

Advertisement
5 of 5 Courtesy (4)

For the Workplace 

The Ilana outfit to end all Ilana outfits. If you don't want to go the exact copy route, sub the dog hoodie for a human hoodie. Get the outfit: Dark wash high-waisted jean shorts, $58, topshop.com; Red dog hoodie, $12, amazon.com; Red cropped human hoodie, $50, gap.com.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!