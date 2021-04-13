Bridgerton Has Been Renewed For Seasons 3 and 4
Shonda Rhimes also discussed star Regé-Jean Page's exit.
In news that will likely surprise no one, Netflix's smash hit Bridgerton has been renewed for for seasons 3 and 4, Vanity Fair confirmed.
Speaking to the outlet, producers Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers discussed the show's success, with Rhimes telling Vanity Fair, "When you have multiple season orders, it allows you to plan in a creative way, storytelling wise. You can plan a long arc character, for instance."
Of course, the seasons will have to go on without star Regé-Jean Page, who announced earlier this month that he would be departing the show.
Rhimes said she was "really shocked" at fans' outrage and grief, "because usually that happens when I've killed off somebody that's been around for a while. Like, we didn't kill him, he's still alive!"
"[Regé-Jean] is a powerful, amazing actor and that meant we did our job—every season, our job is finding the right people and putting together this incredible, world-shifting romance," she added. "I don't know that I expected this much of an explosion, given that every book [in the Bridgerton series] is a different romance. What would be the ever-after of this combo? I mean, really: what would Regé-Jean do, you know what I mean? We gave them their happily ever after! And now we have this next couple coming. And so yeah, I was like, Whoa!"
Beers added, "It's delightful that fans were so invested in his character, and he's a wonderful actor and a terrific guy. I just want to say that. Okay? He is."
Rhimes also confirmed that Page had a one-season deal for the show, though she added that he was also welcome to come back for season two, along with other season one characters outside of the Bridgerton family.
"That was the plan: come and do one season as the Duke. Anything else was extra and wasn't really the plan when we started, wasn't the plan when we finished," she said. "So there's a lot of fantastically interesting talk that's been going on, mainly cause I think people are having a hard time letting go."
Season two will focus on Bridgerton brother Anthony, in keeping with the Julia Quinn novels on which the show is based.