Bridgerton's Phoebe Dynevor and Regé-Jean Page Were Surprised by Reaction to "Burn for You" Line
"You have no idea what lines people are going to care about," said Dynevor.
Dear reader, it has been brought to my attention that Bridgerton's Phoebe Dynevor and Regé-Jean Page were very surprised at the one particular line that had the audience, er, burning.
During Variety's Making a Scene video series, the two stars of the Netflix's smash hit show revealed that they were actually quite surprised by the audience's reaction to that famous scene when the two reveal that they "burn" for each other.
"You have no idea what lines people are going to care about," Dynevor, who plays leading lady Daphne Bridgerton, admits. "That was surprising to me. It wasn't like I saw 'I burn for you' in the script and was like, 'This is what people are going to talk about.'"
Of course, viewers remember Page's unforgettable delivery of the line - however, they did, in fact, forget that "I burn for you," isn't actually his line.
"I do not say, 'I burn for you!' It's not my line!" Page clarifies. "Everyone clearly was feeling very burned for, which I'll take as a compliment." Yes, yes we were. Page is referring to his actual line, which is "Yes, that is what happens when one burns for someone who does not feel the same." To which Daphne responds, "I burn for you."
Dynevor added that she wanted the dialogue to feel "as organic and as real as possible." 'There's no other way to play saying a line like that than to make it an inward feeling,' she said.
The show's director added that the scene's build-up was all a part of the plan. "It's so much more sexy to watch the anticipation of sex than actual sex. So I just wanted to drag [it] out as long as I could … having to undo the laces and the buttons, it delays it." Well, consider this author burning for Dynevor and Page's delivery of the iconic scene.
Of course, the show announced earlier this year that Page would be exiting the show, news that was met with devastation from fans everywhere. In his cover story for Variety, the breakout star of the show recently addressed his decision to part from the show, something that was pretty much planned all along.
"Simon was this bomb of a one-season antagonist, to be reformed and to find his true self through Daphne," he said. "I think one of the bravest things about the romance genre is allowing people a happy ending."
Executive producer Shonda Rhimes, who is no stranger to making drastic changes to the players in her epic shows, like Grey's Anatomy, also weighed in on the exit.
"We're used to speculation and drama when I kill a character off of a show, but this was different," Rhimes told Variety. "Regé was just doing what his character was written to do - ride off, alive, into his happily ever after."