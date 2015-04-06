Top Design: Judges Sponsored by BRAVO

Since his early days as a fashion designer and host of amp#34;Todd Timeamp#34; on MTV's House of Style, Todd Oldham has been a recognized pioneer in amp#34;accessible designamp#34;-applying creativity and flair across multiple disciplines, from interior design and graphic art, to film, photography and, most recently, a series of versatile floor coverings, aptly named T.O.D.D (Todd Oldham Designs Durkan). Named Old Navy’s Design Creative Director in 2007, Oldham founded the multifaceted, full-service Todd Oldham Studio, and is the author of two books: Hand Made Modern and a 400-page monograph on the life's work of artist Charley Harper.GET MORE INFO