Top Design: Judges Sponsored by BRAVO

A fashion model-turned-author, designer and philanthropist, India Hicks was born in London, England to famed decorator David Hicks and his wife, Lady Pamela Hicks. Named for her grandfather, Lord Mountbatten (last Viceroy to India), Hicks has authored two interior design books, Island Life: Inspirational Living and Island Beauty and designed of Crabtree amp#38; Evelyn’s sold-out Island Living collection.
Editor in Chief of Elle Décor, the largest of 23 Elle Deco editions published around the world, Margaret Russell is committed to promoting the design community via local and national charitable work. A graduate of Brown University, Russell frequently lectures on interior design and the decorative arts and has authored two books, Designing Women: Interiors by Leading Style Makers and So Chic: Glamorous Lives, Stylish Spaces.
One of today’s leading interior designers, Adler is renowned for his impeccable craftsmanship and bold, playful designs. He has been lauded for his luxury residential projects, large-scale commercial work and eponymous lifestyle and home furnishings brand, Jonathan Adler, which offers tabletop, bedding, bath accessories, furniture, rugs, pillows and lighting, in over 1,000 locations worldwide.
Since his early days as a fashion designer and host of amp#34;Todd Timeamp#34; on MTV's House of Style, Todd Oldham has been a recognized pioneer in amp#34;accessible designamp#34;-applying creativity and flair across multiple disciplines, from interior design and graphic art, to film, photography and, most recently, a series of versatile floor coverings, aptly named T.O.D.D (Todd Oldham Designs Durkan). Named Old Navy’s Design Creative Director in 2007, Oldham founded the multifaceted, full-service Todd Oldham Studio, and is the author of two books: Hand Made Modern and a 400-page monograph on the life's work of artist Charley Harper.
Named a top tastemaker by House amp#38; Garden and one of House Beautiful’s amp#34;best designersamp#34; for seven years running, Kelly Wearstler is widely recognized for redefining contemporary notions of amp#34;luxury.amp#34; An author, consultant and creator/namesake of several product lines, Wearstler has designed numerous resorts, hotels, offices, restaurants, retail environments and residences, frequently profiled in international travel, lifestyle and business publications.
